In the space of three weeks, Michael Bisping went from being the middleweight king to falling down to number six in the UFC’s official middleweight rankings.



If he wasn’t a legend already, The Count had a glorious opportunity to cement his name amongst the greats. Sadly, it didn’t work out for him as Georges St-Pierre made an emphatic return after four years out to beat the Englishman with a rear-naked choke to claim the middleweight championship.

RETIREMENT

Then, UFC fans were in disbelief that three weeks later, Bisping accepted a last-minute fight against Kelvin Gastelum. On this occasion, Bisping lost in the first round against via a knockout in China but now, rankings don’t even matter to Bisping as it’s common knowledge that his next fight is going to be his retirement fight.

While holding the record for having the most number of fights in the organisation and being tied with GSP and Donald Cerrone with the most wins in the UFC - at 20 - Bisping knows his next and final clash could be the most memorable.



If speculation is to be believed by MMA Imports, the UFC is reportedly looking to send Bisping out on a high by giving him a huge clash against Nick Diaz.

The Stockton fighter has not competed inside of the Octagon since 2015 and has just recently come off of a year-long suspension for violation an anti-doping policy with USADA. Obviously, with Diaz being such a huge name the UFC will want him competing against a huge name and a fight against Bisping makes sense.

NICK DIAZ

While by no means is this fight official, the source is claiming that both parties are interested in the offer the UFC has presented to the veterans and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see this fight come to fruition.



Before Bisping’s fight with GSP, Diaz revealed to TMZ last year that he offered to fight the former champion at a catchweight.

During that interview, he said: “You want to know the truth right now? I talked to Michael Bisping already in New York about doing this fight.



“There’s more money for him if he takes the fight with me. We were talking about a catchweight fight, he’s talking about it like it’s going to be hard to make the weight. I’m like come on. It would be a non-title fight.”



Right now, there probably isn’t a bigger or more relevant fight out there for Bisping. It would make no sense to fight a top-ranked fighter as his position won’t even matter when he retires, while it’s the perfect comeback for Diaz to show what the organisation has been missing.



What do you make of the rumours that UFC is looking to book Nick Diaz vs. Michael Bisping?

