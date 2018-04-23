Boxing

..

Tony Bellew explains frustration with Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua negotiations

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As well as earning a well-respected reputation in the ring, Tony Bellew can always be relied on to speak his mind outside of it too.

Bellew's honest and frank opinion - combined with his analytical insight - has made him one of the most popular pundits on Sky Sports in recent years, when he isn't the ring himself of course.

So it was only right he had his say on one of the hottest debates going on right now: Are Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder eventually going to reach an agreement to meet later this year?

It's the question everyone is asking but with these negotiations being kept very private and taking so long, some fans fear it might not actually happen.

It has been frustrating Bellew too, who revealed Wilder was prepared to travel to Russia to face Alexander Povetkin for a relatively small purse but seems to be increasingly reluctant to face Joshua in the UK for what would easily be the biggest payday of his career so far.

As Bellew explains, Wilder is willing to go to Russia for a $7.2 million purse - leaving him with roughly $5 million after the cut - yet, doesn’t want to come to the UK and fight Joshua for an alleged offer of between $12-13 million.

"What I can't get my head around and what frustrates me ever so slightly is why Wilder would rather go to Russia and face Alexander Povetkin," Bellew told iFL TV.

Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker - World Heavyweight Title Fight

“Deontay Wilder is willing to go to Russia for a $7.2 million pay split. But yet, he’s not willing to come over here.

“He’s being offered double his highest ever payday. I find that hard it believe."

However, before critics starting jumping on Wilder's back, Bellew went on to make another very valid point. It is likely that the team working behind the scenes for the 'The Bronze Bomber' are actually the people making it so difficult.

Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz

“If you just said right now to Deontay Wilder: '$10 million to fight Anthony Joshua.' He would be on the first plane over. I have doubt about that whatsoever.

"But the men behind him are going: 'hang on a moment. We deserve more than that because you've got a belt and we all want paying."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Tony Bellew
Deontay Wilder
Heavyweight

Trending Stories

What Phil Lo Greco has tweeted after getting knocked out by Amir Khan in 39 seconds

What Phil Lo Greco has tweeted after getting knocked out by Amir Khan in 39 seconds

Floyd Mayweather posts video from sparring session - his opponent reacts with angry rant

Floyd Mayweather posts video from sparring session - his opponent reacts with angry rant

Amir Khan asked to describe Kell Brook using the first word that springs to mind

Amir Khan asked to describe Kell Brook using the first word that springs to mind

Six possible opponents for Amir Khan to take on next after big Lo Greco KO

Six possible opponents for Amir Khan to take on next after big Lo Greco KO

Tyson Fury’s latest move while he waits for boxing licence is peak Fury

Tyson Fury’s latest move while he waits for boxing licence is peak Fury

Tony Bellew has named the key difference between himself and David Haye

Tony Bellew has named the key difference between himself and David Haye

Tyson Fury thinks he knows the major problem Anthony Joshua faces in his career

Tyson Fury thinks he knows the major problem Anthony Joshua faces in his career

What Brook noticed during Khan face-off that makes him think he doesn't fancy it

What Brook noticed during Khan face-off that makes him think he doesn't fancy it

Eddie Hearn: How I reacted when I noticed Brook entering the ring to confront Khan

Eddie Hearn: How I reacted when I noticed Brook entering the ring to confront Khan

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again