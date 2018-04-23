WWE legend Edge has picked the 'biggest star of the WWF/WWE ever'

The debate for the greatest wrestler of all-time is a conversation that will never end.

Wrestling is a subjective kind of entertainment anyway; you can;t truly say whether mic skills, in-ring ability or characters are what make you the greatest ever, the criteria is as long as Curt Hawkins' losing streak.

But, there are a few superstars that have made such an impression on the business - and drawn a lot of money - that they are undeniably in the conversation.

Names like Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair and John Cena are normally in the conversation and rightly so.

However, WWE Hall of Famer and 11-time world champion Edge has a different opinion about the greatest ever.

Speaking on the E&C Pod of Awesomeness via Pro Wrestling Inc, Edge spoke about Bruno Sammartino after the WWE legend had passed away at the age of 82.

It was then the Rated-R superstar went on to make a bold proclamation, but, he might be right.

"It feels like the end, the kind of end of an era in terms of, he's the biggest star of the WWF/WWE ever. I mean, you can say 'Stone Cold' [Steve Austin] and you can say [Hulk] Hogan, but if you're looking at MSG sellouts, if you're looking at… I mean, Bruno, man, was champ I think you're looking at, combined in two reigns, 11 years, like, 4,000 however many days. That doesn't happen nowadays."

The fact that he was champion for eleven years is something in itself regardless of the era, but Christian went on to point out that the only reason Vince McMahon Sr. would have had Sammartino as his champion is because he could draw.

"To be able to stay on top and in that position wouldn't happen unless you're drawing money, right? Christian added, "so it just goes to show you the type of star magnitude that he had, especially being able to sell out Madison Square Garden as many times, consecutively, as he did. Obviously, maybe the first true superstar maybe that even transcended the sport of wrestling maybe."

There's no doubt Bruno is one of the greatest ever, but the greatest? What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also, listen to the Turnbuckle Talk podcast with special guest Matt Hardy on iTunes HERE.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms