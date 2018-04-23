The Golden State Warriors will have to wait until Tuesday night to try and seal their progression to the second round of the playoffs after losing game four against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs avoided a second consecutive sweep at the hands of the defending champions with a 103-90 win.

Golden State has played without superstar Stephen Curry throughout the series and were coping well enough as they went up 3-0 to take a commanding lead.

But for the first time, it looked like they missed their main man as they struggled to shoot the ball.

It seems they'll have to make do without him for a little while longer as head coach Steve Kerr has revealed that the three-point marksman isn't close to a return from a sprained MCL.

"Steph is not going to play anytime soon," Kerr said, according to the Mercury News' Mark Medina. "But he's come along well and has looked good in practice."

The team confirmed that Curry was cleared to take part in "modified" practice sessions over the weekend and it appeared he was closing in on a comeback.

But that won't happen until he's able to take part in full contact sessions, which the Dubs believe he's not ready to engage in yet.

He's due to be re-evaluated in one week and could still take part in the second round if, as expected, they eventually progress past the Spurs.

"I can't put a timetable on it," added Kerr. "But I think he's coming along well.

"He's really feeling healthy and getting better. He still has a few limitations he's trying to work through with no pain. I think he's on track."

The 30-year-old hasn't featured since March 23 and although the Oakland-based outfit is undoubtedly good enough to win without him, his presence makes them even more formidable.

They could potentially meet the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals and the Warriors would ideally love to get their sharpshooter back at 100% and in rhythm before that potential blockbuster showdown.

If they can navigate their way past San Antonio on Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans lie in wait after they became the first team to advance to the second round following an impressive sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers.

With Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo playing terrific basketball, they'll prove to be a real test for the reigning champions, particularly if they're missing Curry.

The sooner he returns the more confident the Warriors will be about successfully regaining their title.

