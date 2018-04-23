This title contender is eyeing another shot at the UFC featherweight title.

By looking back at the co-main event of UFC 222 event that went down March 3, 2018, on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Brian Ortega scored a big victory over former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced to pull out of his title defense against the former UFC lightweight champion at UFC 222 due to injury.

As a result of this fight being scrapped, the UFC had to make some changes to that fight card. Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya in a female featherweight title bout will serve as the headliner.

If you recall, Conor McGregor had previously claimed that he offered to step in against Edgar when current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway pulled out of the scheduled featherweight title fight in the main event.

Unfortunately, UFC President Dana White and other officials decided to not book the fight due to the fact that they didn’t have enough time to promote the fight in order to get the most revenue out of a fight involving McGregor.

McGregor is the former featherweight champion and never lost the belt inside the Octagon after winning it from Jose Aldo.

The promotion has already confirmed that Holloway will defend his title against the rising contender at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event. Edgar has gone record by stating to the media after his most recent fight hat he wants the winner of the UFC 226 co-main event.

“I’d like to see what happens with that,” Edgar told MMAjunkie. “I was supposed to get the title shot, and obviously, we know what happened. But I’m No. 3 in the world, and those guys are ahead of me.”

“I get it why people (question my chin),” he said. “You look at past people that have done it before, and maybe it didn’t go their way. But like I said, I think I’m just different.

“I took some good shots in there. Cub can crack, and I didn’t get phased by any of his punches, so I think I shut the doubters down once again.”

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

