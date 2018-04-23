After suffering a sweep for the second straight year in the playoffs, Terry Stotts' future as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers is in question.

There was no real disgrace in losing 4-0 in the second round to eventual champions the Golden State Warriors last season, but losing in the same manner against the New Orleans Pelicans was a major surprise and failure on the Blazers' behalf this campaign.

Portland finished the regular season as the number three seed and had the luxury of home-court advantage in the series.

Their failure to even win one game could see big changes from the franchise this summer and it could well start with a coaching change.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, rumours are already rife that 10 consecutive playoff defeats will cost Stotts his job.

But Stein also states that if the Trail Blazers decide to part ways with their long-serving coach, he won't short on suitors as the Orlando Magic are keen to snap him up.

Despite his job being on the line, the 60-year-old seemingly has the support of his players.

C.J. McCollum, who has developed into one the league's best scorers under Stotts, believes he's done well with the resources he has and has leapt to his defence.

"I think he’s done a terrific job with what he’s been given," he said, per Joe Freeman of The Oregonian.

Stotts has been with the team since 2012 and hasn't taken them beyond the second round of the playoffs in that time.

This campaign, they showed real progression as they addressed their weakness on the defensive end and put themselves among the top 10 in the league.

They ended with an impressive record of 49-33 in a tough Western Conference, which made Stotts a candidate for Coach of the Year.

Speaking at the Blazers' exit interview, general manager Neil Olshey pointed to their defensive improvement as a sign of growth this year.

"What do you expect from a coaching staff? That your players get better," he said. "That there was internal growth. Are you competitive every night? Did you improve on areas where you struggled in the past?

"One of the things people talked about when we sat in this room a year ago, was everyone complained about our defence. It was 26th in the league. It finished ranked eighth (this year). Right? That's growth."

Olshey, however, stopped short of confirming that Stotts' position was safe and simply told reporters: "I don't have all the answers for you today."

There's no doubt this offseason will be crucial in terms of Portland's future and how they choose to move forward.

