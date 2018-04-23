Boxing

Tony Bellew reveals the biggest difference between himself and David Haye

The rematch of the decade is only two weeks away, and quite frankly, it can’t come soon enough.

David Haye and Tony Bellew will finally be given the chance to well and truly settle their differences in London’s O2 Arena on May 5th.

Bellew spectacularly upset the odds with an astonishing victory at the same venue 12 months ago after very few had given the 35-year-old any chance of competing with Haye.

For Haye, the rematch represents an opportunity to prove that he is the superior boxer, after a debilitating achilles injury seemingly hampered his chances in the original grudge match.

Many felt that Bellew was only able to overcome his much fancied opponent because of that injury, and the Liverpudlian will be desperate to put that kind of talk to bed, once and for all.

Bellew names the key difference between himself and Haye

Bellew has had a lot to say as fight-night rapidly approaches.

Speaking in an interview, the Merseysider revealed what his biggest motivation is going into the fight, and perhaps more noteworthy, the key difference between himself and Haye that will see him overcome the 37-year-old yet again.

“To prove everyone wrong – again. It seems to be a common theme: Bellew is the massive underdog and he just wants to prove everyone wrong,” Bellew replied when asked what his main motivation is.

“The plan is just to do it again and win at all costs. That’s the difference between me and him: you will see when we get to a certain level it’s just win at all costs, I have to win. I just have to win. I’m not someone who can come home and just accept losing.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight

“I’m a winner through and through and that’s one of my strongest attributes, I have to win and I’ll do whatever takes to win on May 5.

“I’m in good shape, I’m in good spirits and I’m ready for another war.”

These two have plenty of bad blood and there is one almighty score to be settled come fight night.

It is going to be an absolute humdinger at the O2.

