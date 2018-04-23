Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus had some kind words for young teammate Jadon Sancho following Saturday's 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

The 18-year-old English winger joined the Bundesliga outfit from Manchester City last summer - and was immediately handed the number 7 shirt vacated by Ousmane Dembele.

Making his fourth league start of the season, Sancho produced a Man of the Match performance in Saturday evening's comfortable home victory over Leverkusen.

The England U19 international broke the deadlock in the 13th minute and bagged two brilliant assists in the second-half.

At the age of 18 years and 27 days, Sancho became the youngest Englishman to score in Bundesliga.

"Jadon was just outstanding for an 18-year-old," said Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc, as per ESPN.

Sancho was named in the starting XI alongside Reus for the very first time.

Reus on Sancho

The 28-year-old winger scored a brace in the 4-0 win and was singing the praises of Dortmund's latest teenage sensation.

"I wasn't that far at his age," Reus admitted to kicker, as per ESPN.

"How he controls the ball to set up the 3-0, that shows everything. I wasn't that far at his age. So much respect!"

English media has not paid Sancho much attention in Germany so Reus has taken on the responsibility of hyping him up.

The German international has struggled with injury problems in recent times but is still widely regarded as one of the finest wingers in Europe.

While Phil Foden struggles for game time under Pep Guardiola, Sancho's decision to leave Man City for Dortmund is beginning to look more and more intelligent.

Sancho earned the respect of Reus after producing an incredible first touch before assisting Maximilian Philipp.

Skip to 0:20 in the BT Sport video below to see his wonderful piece of control.

That is nothing short of world class.

Sancho looks like he could really prosper in the Bundesliga - and is expected to take part in the Champions League next season.

"I loved it," said Sancho after the 4-0 win. "Especially coming back from injury. It's been very hard for me getting back into the team and getting my fitness.

"But now I feel good. I'm happy with my two assists and one goal."

Sancho was unplayable and can expect to keep his place in the starting XI for next weekend's Bundesliga clash away at Werder Bremen.

