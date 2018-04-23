Mohamed Salah has won the coveted PFA Player of the Year award - was there ever any doubt?

A staggering 31 goals in 33 Premier League games for Liverpool this season saw the Egyptian deservedly scoop the prize at Sunday night's awards.

He's been breaking all kinds of records in recent weeks and now he's on the brink of making even more history.

With three league games remaining, Salah needs just one more goal to take his tally to 32 and set a new record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season.

What's so great about Salah is his modesty; his focus isn't on scoring goals for individual glory, but to help his Liverpool teammates win silverware.

He said on Sunday: "My personal ambition is to win something with the team. I always think about the team, I don't think about myself.

"The most important thing is to win something with the team and we're very close now with the [Champions League] semi-final. Hopefully we're going to win.

SALAH WANTS SILVERWARE

"The team has helped me a lot because of the way we play. They pass me the ball a lot and always try to find me."

Liverpool fans have grown to adore Salah, both as a player and a person, but there are concerns he won't last too long on Merseyside.

The 25-year-old has never stayed at a club for more than two years and rumours suggest a number of Europe's heavyweights are preparing moves this summer.

Salah has always insisted he is happy at Liverpool, but now his countryman, Mido, has given him some advice that won't go down well with Kopites at all.

Mido has urged Salah to "immediately" leave Liverpool this summer should Real Madrid or Barcelona come calling.

"With all due respect to Liverpool and his fans, Salah should immediately accept any offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona," said Mido after the PFA awards.

"He has been amazing with Liverpool and could be very useful in La Liga, especially with Real Madrid who are suffering from Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema's horrible form this season.

"With his quality and pace, it should be easy for him to make it in La Liga.

"I've been there for a while, and I can say that the likes of Salah have a huge chance to succeed alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and the stars of Real Madrid."

Talk about putting thoughts into someone's head. Salah is playing his best ever football in arguably the best league in the world, so why would he want to leave?

Playing for a club like Real Madrid is every player's dream, but given he's only 25, Salah has plenty of time to make the switch to La Liga.

