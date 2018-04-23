Boxing

.

Lucas Matthysse makes strong claim about his fight with Manny Pacquiao

The former boxing champion has a tough task in front of him.

Finally, a return fight for Manny Pacquiao has been revealed. Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum has gone on record by stating that he is open to the idea of a fight between Pacquiao and Lucas Matthysse. Now, the fight is actually happening.

Matthysse is coming off an eight round TKO of Tewa Kiram at The Forum in Los Angeles, which saw him win the ‘regular' version of the WBA welterweight title.

Following the fight, Matthysse called out Pacquiao for a potential fight that would take place this year.

Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers of all-time. That is a safe statement to say.

He is the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing by winning eleven major world titles and being the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight classes.

He is also first boxer in history to win major world titles in four of the original eight weight classes of boxing. Those classes include flyweight, featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight.

He has been a superstar of the sport for many years as he has generated approximately 19.2 million in pay-per-view buys and $1.2 billion in revenue from his 23 PPV bouts. He was the second highest paid athlete in the world as of 2015.

Away from boxing, he has a political career as well. In May 2010, Pacquiao was elected to the House of Representatives in the 15th Congress of the Philippines, representing the province of Sarangani.

He was re-elected in 2013 to the 16th Congress of the Philippines. Fast forward to June of 2016, Pacquiao was elected as a senator and will serve a six-year term until 2022.

It’s already been announced that the fight between these two fighters will take place on July 15th, 2018 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Matthysse recently went on record by stating in a recent interview with Boxing Scene that he will retire the boxing legend.

"It's going to be a very good fight, because there is a world title at stake and because winning it will open a lot of doors. It is an opportunity that I can not let go.

He is in his last stage as a fighter and he's coming off a loss, so he is also in need of a win. I have faith that I can beat him. His good moment is over, now it's my turn," Matthysse said to Tomas Arribas.

"The reality is that after beating Kiram I wanted the rematch with Garcia, the fight that I had been looking for for some time. But then conversations and negotiations began to fight with Pacquiao and here we are. It will be incredible. In any case, my pursuit for the rematch with Garcia will continue; I still have the thorn of that loss in my side.

Likewise, everything is based on results. Winning will assure me, at least, two or three more good fights. Losing is the possibility of retirement," Matthysse said.

Manny Pacquiao
Boxing

