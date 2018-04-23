Tyson Fury has made plenty of headlines since announcing his return to competitive boxing.

The self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’ has endured a torried few years since he last took to the canvas, battling mental health issues, drugs and a ban for the use of illegal substances.

Fury was at the pinnacle of the boxing world when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 on a stunning night in Germany, but his career veered off a cliff soon after.

The 29-year-old rapidly became overweight and any talk of a potential comeback became very difficult to believe.

It has been a long road back for Fury, 31-months to be precise, but earlier this month he incredibly announced that he shall be returning to the ring on June 9th, against an as of yet unannounced opponent.

“It’s taken a long time to make it happen. It’s been a long, complex drawn-out situation, but the important thing is I’m back to claim what is rightfully mine,” said Fury.

“It’s going to be one of the longest comebacks in history of a heavyweight champion.”

However, despite announcing a date for his first fight in nearly three years, Fury is still yet to receive his licence from the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC).

So, in typical Fury fashion, the 29-year-old has filled his time in pursuit of becoming a licensed manager instead and today revealed that he has registered Tyson Fury as Tyson Fury’s manager.

In a post on his official Instagram, Fury broke the news to his fans with the caption:

“Well then boys & girls I’m an official BBBOC manager. Thanks to the bbboc for the opportunity.”

While we are certain that Fury will make a fine manager, everyone with any kind of affiliation to, or love for boxing will be desperate to see him in the ring again.

The former WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO title holder has made no secrets about his desire to take on the one and only Anthony Joshua in the near future and what an unforgettable night that will be.

He looks to be in the shape if his life and is next opponent is in for quite a battle on June 9th, whomever he may be.

