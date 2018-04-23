Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah beat Kevin De Bruyne to the PFA Player of the Year award on Sunday night.

The 25-year-old Egyptian, who move to Anfield from Roma last summer, has already scored 31 Premier League goals this season.

Salah is a serious contender for the Ballon d'Or award and can boost his chances when he faces his former club in the Champions League semi-final this week.

"I'm pretty sure Mo has followed the whole of Roma's season," said Jurgen Klopp to reporters.

"He had a fantastic time there and became the player we have now, big credit to the staff and players at Roma because they were all part of his development.

"We are all professionals though. I am sure Italian defenders are famous for not having friendly games. Mo will feel pretty early in the game that they are not his team-mates anymore."

Salah deservedly won the award but celebrity fan Piers Morgan may have got a little carried away on Twitter.

Best player since Henry

Morgan is a vocal Arsenal fan - but has been hugely impressed by Salah's performances for Liverpool this season.

He even suggested the 25-year-old winger has been better than Cristiano Ronaldo was when he won the Ballon d'Or at Manchester United in 2008.

There can't be too many fans that would agree with him.

Gary Lineker and Gary Neville responded with utter shock to Morgan's claim that 'Salah's a more complete player than Ronaldo was'.

Ronaldo famously won the Premier League and the Champions League at Man United in the 2007/08 season.

Salah has been undeniably brilliant in his debut season in Merseyside - but it does seem a little soon to be even comparing him to Ronaldo.

Salah doesn't seem too bothered by the individual accolades anyway - his focus is solely on winning silverware.

“My personal ambition is to win something with the team," said Salah on Sunday. "I always think about the team, I don’t think about myself.

“The most important thing is to win something with the team and we’re very close now with the [Champions League] semi-final. Hopefully we’re going to win.

“The team has helped me a lot because of the way we play. They pass me the ball a lot and always try to find me.”

He's surpassed all expectations after netting 41 goals in all competitions.

