Football

.

Piers Morgan's tweet about Mo Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo caused a major stir

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah beat Kevin De Bruyne to the PFA Player of the Year award on Sunday night.

The 25-year-old Egyptian, who move to Anfield from Roma last summer, has already scored 31 Premier League goals this season.

Salah is a serious contender for the Ballon d'Or award and can boost his chances when he faces his former club in the Champions League semi-final this week.

"I'm pretty sure Mo has followed the whole of Roma's season," said Jurgen Klopp to reporters.

"He had a fantastic time there and became the player we have now, big credit to the staff and players at Roma because they were all part of his development.

"We are all professionals though. I am sure Italian defenders are famous for not having friendly games. Mo will feel pretty early in the game that they are not his team-mates anymore."

Salah deservedly won the award but celebrity fan Piers Morgan may have got a little carried away on Twitter.

Best player since Henry

Morgan is a vocal Arsenal fan - but has been hugely impressed by Salah's performances for Liverpool this season.

He even suggested the 25-year-old winger has been better than Cristiano Ronaldo was when he won the Ballon d'Or at Manchester United in 2008.

There can't be too many fans that would agree with him.

Gary Lineker and Gary Neville responded with utter shock to Morgan's claim that 'Salah's a more complete player than Ronaldo was'.

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielde

Ronaldo famously won the Premier League and the Champions League at Man United in the 2007/08 season.

Salah has been undeniably brilliant in his debut season in Merseyside - but it does seem a little soon to be even comparing him to Ronaldo.

Salah doesn't seem too bothered by the individual accolades anyway - his focus is solely on winning silverware.

“My personal ambition is to win something with the team," said Salah on Sunday. "I always think about the team, I don’t think about myself.

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

“The most important thing is to win something with the team and we’re very close now with the [Champions League] semi-final. Hopefully we’re going to win.

“The team has helped me a lot because of the way we play. They pass me the ball a lot and always try to find me.”

He's surpassed all expectations after netting 41 goals in all competitions.

Will Salah go on to eclipse Ronaldo's success in the Premier League? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Premier League
Gary Lineker
Cristiano Ronaldo
Gary Neville
Liverpool
Real Madrid
Football
Mohamed Salah

Trending Stories

What Andres Iniesta did seconds after ref booked him for dissent v Sevilla sums him up

What Andres Iniesta did seconds after ref booked him for dissent v Sevilla sums him up

Football fans loved what Gianluigi Buffon did straight after Juventus 0-1 Napoli

Football fans loved what Gianluigi Buffon did straight after Juventus 0-1 Napoli

Jose Mourinho named the two Man Utd players that will need replacing this summer

Jose Mourinho named the two Man Utd players that will need replacing this summer

The reason why Mo Salah wanted Jordan Henderson at the PFA awards is just brilliant

The reason why Mo Salah wanted Jordan Henderson at the PFA awards is just brilliant

What Rivaldo has said about Neymar and Real Madrid might well be true

What Rivaldo has said about Neymar and Real Madrid might well be true

Gary Neville made two very bold claims about De Bruyne after Man City 5-0 Swansea

Gary Neville made two very bold claims about De Bruyne after Man City 5-0 Swansea

Ronaldinho has shared his honest opinion on Paul Pogba - and plenty of people will disagree

Ronaldinho has shared his honest opinion on Paul Pogba - and plenty of people will disagree

Gary Neville names the 'outstanding' manager that Arsenal should replace Wenger with

Gary Neville names the 'outstanding' manager that Arsenal should replace Wenger with

Alan Shearer has made two excellent points about Harry Kane after Spurs 1-2 Man Utd

Alan Shearer has made two excellent points about Harry Kane after Spurs 1-2 Man Utd

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again