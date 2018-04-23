Boxing

.

Floyd Mayweather upsets young boxer by posting sparring video

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Floyd Mayweather has caused some trouble in his own camp after posting a clip of himself sparring with one of the fighters he is supposed to promote.

The clip - which he posted on Instagram on Sunday - showcases the retired boxer's trademark elusiveness and accurate counterpunching despite not having fought since beating Conor McGregor last year.

Besides beating down his young apprentice in the video, the retired former champion can also be heard laughing as the two men clinch at the end of the exchange.

Perhaps the glaring issue that most boxing fans took issue with is Mayweather broke a sacred unwritten rule by sharing the details of a sparring session, particularly when it appears he didn't have consent from his opponent, Josue Vargas.

The 19-year-old prospect was seriously unhappy the clip was posted on social media and captured his reaction on video.

“The best fighter in the world, the pound-for-pound number one that I looked up to growing up as a fighter,” Vargas lamented to the camera - see below.

“I still looked up to. Not anymore though. My own promoter, Floyd Mayweather, who signed me at 17 years old, hating on me."

The young fighter then alluded to some possible motives behind the posting of the video as he aired out some underlying issues regarding how his career is currently being managed.

He added: "I don’t know if he’s hating on me or not but why hate? Bro you’re the best fighter in the world, just because I’m winning – and you’re not putting me into fight. My manager is doing your job.

“The promoter and manager’s job. Come on man. Don’t hate because I’m winning by knockout. Catching these bodies.

"That is some corny s*** motherf*****.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather recently broke Rocky Marciano's historic record of 49 undefeated fights, after defeating MMA superstar McGregor last year to capture his 50th victory.

He has been in talks with potentially making a switch to MMA in the near future but whether it actually comes to fruition remains to be seen...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Middleweight

Trending Stories

What Phil Lo Greco has tweeted after getting knocked out by Amir Khan in 39 seconds

What Phil Lo Greco has tweeted after getting knocked out by Amir Khan in 39 seconds

Tony Bellew: What's frustrating me the most about Wilder with negotiations for Joshua

Tony Bellew: What's frustrating me the most about Wilder with negotiations for Joshua

Amir Khan asked to describe Kell Brook using the first word that springs to mind

Amir Khan asked to describe Kell Brook using the first word that springs to mind

Six possible opponents for Amir Khan to take on next after big Lo Greco KO

Six possible opponents for Amir Khan to take on next after big Lo Greco KO

Tyson Fury’s latest move while he waits for boxing licence is peak Fury

Tyson Fury’s latest move while he waits for boxing licence is peak Fury

Tony Bellew has named the key difference between himself and David Haye

Tony Bellew has named the key difference between himself and David Haye

Tyson Fury thinks he knows the major problem Anthony Joshua faces in his career

Tyson Fury thinks he knows the major problem Anthony Joshua faces in his career

What Brook noticed during Khan face-off that makes him think he doesn't fancy it

What Brook noticed during Khan face-off that makes him think he doesn't fancy it

Eddie Hearn: How I reacted when I noticed Brook entering the ring to confront Khan

Eddie Hearn: How I reacted when I noticed Brook entering the ring to confront Khan

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again