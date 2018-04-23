Floyd Mayweather has caused some trouble in his own camp after posting a clip of himself sparring with one of the fighters he is supposed to promote.

The clip - which he posted on Instagram on Sunday - showcases the retired boxer's trademark elusiveness and accurate counterpunching despite not having fought since beating Conor McGregor last year.

Besides beating down his young apprentice in the video, the retired former champion can also be heard laughing as the two men clinch at the end of the exchange.

Perhaps the glaring issue that most boxing fans took issue with is Mayweather broke a sacred unwritten rule by sharing the details of a sparring session, particularly when it appears he didn't have consent from his opponent, Josue Vargas.

The 19-year-old prospect was seriously unhappy the clip was posted on social media and captured his reaction on video.

“The best fighter in the world, the pound-for-pound number one that I looked up to growing up as a fighter,” Vargas lamented to the camera - see below.

“I still looked up to. Not anymore though. My own promoter, Floyd Mayweather, who signed me at 17 years old, hating on me."

The young fighter then alluded to some possible motives behind the posting of the video as he aired out some underlying issues regarding how his career is currently being managed.

He added: "I don’t know if he’s hating on me or not but why hate? Bro you’re the best fighter in the world, just because I’m winning – and you’re not putting me into fight. My manager is doing your job.

“The promoter and manager’s job. Come on man. Don’t hate because I’m winning by knockout. Catching these bodies.

"That is some corny s*** motherf*****.”

Floyd Mayweather recently broke Rocky Marciano's historic record of 49 undefeated fights, after defeating MMA superstar McGregor last year to capture his 50th victory.

He has been in talks with potentially making a switch to MMA in the near future but whether it actually comes to fruition remains to be seen...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms