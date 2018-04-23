Monday Night Football has undoubtedly hosted more exciting Premier League fixtures than Everton vs Newcastle United, but history was made at Goodison Park tonight.

In what's being described as a world's first, a virtual mascot was used for the game to make 14-year-old Everton fan Jack McLinden's dreams come true.

Jack, who is chronically ill with multiple medical conditions and has reduced mobility, controlled the robot from the comfort of his own home and was given a full matchday experience.

Using the camera, microphone and speaker installed on the virtual mascot, Jack was able to see and speak to his heroes in the tunnel before the game on an iPad.

Captain Phil Jagielka carried the robot onto the pitch, which meant Jack was also able to enjoy the experience of being inside Goodison Park.

It's an amazing gesture, with Jack's mother, Michelle Wignall, saying: "We are thrilled that through No Isolation and Everton Football Club, Jack is able to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Check out pictures of the virtual mascot, both before and during the game, and Jack's set up in the amazing pictures below.

WORLD'S FIRST VIRTUAL MASCOT

Norwegian company No Isolation, who designed the robot AV1, teamed up UK charity WellChild and Everton to help make Jack's dreams come true.

"The most important thing for everybody at the club is that we have had the opportunity, through this amazing technology and the work with No Isolation and WellChild, to do something incredible for an inspirational young Evertonian," said Everton's head of engagement, Scott McLeod.

"We are thrilled to have had the chance to do this for Jack and we hope it has provided him with a memory he will always treasure."

