Football

.

Everton use world's first virtual mascot at Goodison Park vs Newcastle United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Monday Night Football has undoubtedly hosted more exciting Premier League fixtures than Everton vs Newcastle United, but history was made at Goodison Park tonight.

In what's being described as a world's first, a virtual mascot was used for the game to make 14-year-old Everton fan Jack McLinden's dreams come true.

Jack, who is chronically ill with multiple medical conditions and has reduced mobility, controlled the robot from the comfort of his own home and was given a full matchday experience.

Using the camera, microphone and speaker installed on the virtual mascot, Jack was able to see and speak to his heroes in the tunnel before the game on an iPad.

Captain Phil Jagielka carried the robot onto the pitch, which meant Jack was also able to enjoy the experience of being inside Goodison Park.

It's an amazing gesture, with Jack's mother, Michelle Wignall, saying: "We are thrilled that through No Isolation and Everton Football Club, Jack is able to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Check out pictures of the virtual mascot, both before and during the game, and Jack's set up in the amazing pictures below.

WORLD'S FIRST VIRTUAL MASCOT

p1cbq01bcu1qth3pn1065hd11vqtb.jpg

p1cbq07s1t4augu1e32mj6rlte.jpg

Norwegian company No Isolation, who designed the robot AV1, teamed up UK charity WellChild and Everton to help make Jack's dreams come true.

"The most important thing for everybody at the club is that we have had the opportunity, through this amazing technology and the work with No Isolation and WellChild, to do something incredible for an inspirational young Evertonian," said Everton's head of engagement, Scott McLeod.

"We are thrilled to have had the chance to do this for Jack and we hope it has provided him with a memory he will always treasure."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Premier League
Phil Jagielka
England Football
Everton
Football

Trending Stories

What Andres Iniesta did seconds after ref booked him for dissent v Sevilla sums him up

What Andres Iniesta did seconds after ref booked him for dissent v Sevilla sums him up

Football fans loved what Gianluigi Buffon did straight after Juventus 0-1 Napoli

Football fans loved what Gianluigi Buffon did straight after Juventus 0-1 Napoli

Jose Mourinho named the two Man Utd players that will need replacing this summer

Jose Mourinho named the two Man Utd players that will need replacing this summer

The reason why Mo Salah wanted Jordan Henderson at the PFA awards is just brilliant

The reason why Mo Salah wanted Jordan Henderson at the PFA awards is just brilliant

What Rivaldo has said about Neymar and Real Madrid might well be true

What Rivaldo has said about Neymar and Real Madrid might well be true

Gary Neville made two very bold claims about De Bruyne after Man City 5-0 Swansea

Gary Neville made two very bold claims about De Bruyne after Man City 5-0 Swansea

Ronaldinho has shared his honest opinion on Paul Pogba - and plenty of people will disagree

Ronaldinho has shared his honest opinion on Paul Pogba - and plenty of people will disagree

Gary Neville names the 'outstanding' manager that Arsenal should replace Wenger with

Gary Neville names the 'outstanding' manager that Arsenal should replace Wenger with

Alan Shearer has made two excellent points about Harry Kane after Spurs 1-2 Man Utd

Alan Shearer has made two excellent points about Harry Kane after Spurs 1-2 Man Utd

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again