George North looks set to announce where he'll be playing rugby next after months of speculation.

The Wales and Lions winger, who has won 76 caps for his country, has not been short of suitors since stating that he would be leaving Northampton Saints.

And with North, 26, wanting to return to Wales on a national dual contract, Cardiff Blues, the Dragons and Ospreys have been vying for his signature.

His former club Scarlets had allegedly been in the running too until they pulled out earlier this month.

Despite Cardiff coach John Mulvihill making a personal call to North, his head looks to have been turned by the Ospreys' advances.

According to Wales Online, the 26-year-old is on the brink of confirming the switch and will join close friend Scott Williams, whose move to Ospreys from Scarlets was announced back in November.

North is also said to have been impressed by the club's vision for the future, as they look to go about winning the league for the first time since 2007.

If he were to make the move to the Welsh outfit, North would have no issues working his way straight into their lineup, with Eli Walker retiring and Ben John out for a lengthy period.

If North does indeed sign for Ospreys, there's no doubt that he'd be a valuable asset for the Welsh side and would go a long way towards rejuvenating their back line.

The British and Irish Lion joined Northampton from Scarlets in 2013 and has made well over 100 appearances for the Saints during the last five years.

But with not long to go until the end of the season, Northampton currently sit in 10th in the Premiership and have desperately struggled for any consistency.

Of course, the news they would be losing their star Welsh winger has been known for some time. It won't make the task of replacing him for 2018/19 any easier though.

