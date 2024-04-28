Highlights Managers are now commanding significant fees akin to players, putting emphasis on their importance in team success.

High-profile managers like Brendan Rodgers and Jose Mourinho have justified large fees with successful tenures at top clubs.

While some expensive managerial hires have not panned out, others like Ruben Amorim have proven worthy of their hefty price tags.

Throughout the 21st century, the rise in transfer fees paid for players has received great attention and sometimes criticism from football fans. What has gone overlooked, though, is the emergence of paying significant fees to hire managers now too. Once treated as the unsung heroes of a team, these days, coaches are just as respected and credited for success as the players they're in charge of.

This has seen teams splash out large amounts of money just to hire high-profile managers, whether that be in the Premier League or elsewhere, luring them to their clubs in the hopes that they can lead them to glory. While not all of the managers who have commanded large fees to ensure their arrival have been successful, some have been worth every penny. Earlier this year, the Mirror revealed the 10 most expensive managerial hires of all time and with several recent hires also joining the list, it makes for some very interesting reading.

12 most expensive managers ever Manager Previous team New team Fee paid 1. Julian Nagelsmann RB Leipzig Bayern Munich £21.7m 2. Graham Potter Brighton Chelsea £21.5m 3. Andre Villas-Boas FC Porto Chelsea £13.3m 4. Vincent Kompany Burnley Bayern Munich £10.2m 5. Enzo Maresca Leicester City Chelsea £10m 6. Arne Slot Feyenoord Liverpool £9.4m 7. Brendan Rodgers Celtic Leicester £8.8m 8. Ruben Amorim Braga Sporting Lisbon £8.6m 9. Jose Mourinho Inter Milan Real Madrid £6.9m 10. Jose Mourinho FC Porto Chelsea £5.2m 11= Brendan Rodgers Swansea City Liverpool £5m 11= Ronald Koeman Southampton Everton £5m 11= Maurizio Sarri Napoli Chelsea £5m

13 Maurizio Sarri

Napoli to Chelsea - £5m

While the first three entrants on this list are all tied, we'll start with the most recent and that is Maurizio Sarri's move to Chelsea from Napoli in 2018. The Italian cost the Blues £5m as they brought him to Stamford Bridge to replace Antonio Conte. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss had a successful two years in England, winning the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea, so they paid above the odds to hire someone they thought was capable of replacing him.

That was Sarri, but things didn't quite work out for the 65-year-old. He spent just one season in London and was never quite on the same page as the club's higher-ups. He did win a Europa League with the Blues in that sole campaign, though, so they at least got something for their money.

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea record Games played 63 Games won 40 Games drawn 11 Games lost 12 Winning percentage 63.49% Honours won Europa League

12 Ronald Koeman

Southampton to Chelsea - £5m

After spending two impressive campaigns with Southampton, where he took them to European football, Ronald Koeman was lured away from St Mary's and appointed manager of Everton after the Toffees spent £5m to acquire his services. It was a move that was supposed to take the Merseyside club to the next level and break into the Premier League elite after so many years of knocking on the door.

Things didn't work out quite like that, though, and Koeman had an ultimately disappointing tenure at Goodison Park. After just over a year, he left the team and he was out of management for several months before he moved onto the Netherlands national team job. £5m well and truly wasted.

Ronald Koeman's Everton record Games played 58 Games won 24 Games drawn 14 Games lost 20 Winning percentage 41.38% Honours won 0

11 Brendan Rodgers

Swansea City to Liverpool - £5m

When Swansea City were first promoted to the Premier League, Brendan Rodgers gained a reputation for the incredible football he had his team playing. They shocked everyone by finishing comfortably above the relegation zone while playing attractive football in the process. That was enough for Liverpool to spend £5m bringing him to Anfield one year later.

The Northern Irishman spent three-and-a-half years at Anfield, and despite never winning any silverware with the club, it was still a pretty solid tenure. He came agonisingly close to leading the Reds to their first Premier League triumph, but they collapsed down the stretch, with Manchester City beating them to the trophy.

Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool record Games played 166 Games won 85 Games drawn 39 Games lost 42 Winning percentage 51.20% Honours won 0

10 Jose Mourinho

FC Porto to Chelsea - £5.2m

In terms of the success that they brought to the clubs who hired them, there's no doubt that Jose Mourinho's appointment at Chelsea is the biggest bargain on this list. Arriving with a very high reputation off the back of a Champions League trophy with Porto, the Blues paid £5.2m for the Special One's signature in 2004, and they certainly got their money's worth.

The Portuguese coach took Chelsea to their first league title in 50 years, before taking them to another one a year later as well. He spent three years at Stamford Bridge during his initial tenure in charge and alongside his pair of league titles, he won an FA Cup, a Community Shield and a pair of League Cup titles.

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea record Games played 185 Games won 124 Games drawn 38 Games lost 23 Winning percentage 67.03% Honours won 2x Premier League, 2x League Cup, 1x FA Cup & 1x Community Shield

9 Jose Mourinho

Inter Milan to Real Madrid - £6.9m

Chelsea weren't the only club willing to spend big on appointing Mourinho. Several years later, Real Madrid did something similar, paying £6.9m to lure the Special One away from Inter Milan and to the Bernabeu. His pedigree for transforming teams into world-class sides was apparent at this point.

Mourinho's spell in charge of Los Blancos came at a time when Barcelona were one of the greatest teams on the planet, though, so his success wasn't quite as rich as many expected. Still, he took Madrid to a La Liga title and a Copa del Rey, so he at least led the club to some silverware.

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid record Games played 178 Games won 127 Games drawn 28 Games lost 23 Winning percentage 71.34% Honours won 1x La Liga, 1x Copa del Rey & 1x Supercopa de Espana

8 Ruben Amorim

Braga to Sporting Lisbon - £8.6m

One of the most surprising inclusions on this list, Ruben Amorim was barely a recognisable name when Sporting Lisbon spent nearly £9m to steal him away from Braga in 2020. In fact, he'd only been a manager for two years up until that point, so it's a testament to the incredible work he'd already done that the Portuguese club were willing to pay so much for him already.

His reputation as a world-class manager has only grown during his four years with Sporting, and it looks likely that his future will be away from the side, with reports suggesting he could be on his way to West Ham United soon. During his time with Sporting, Amorim has won a league title with the club, as well as two domestic cups, a decent return.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon record Games played 208 Games won 146 Games drawn 31 Games lost 31 Winning percentage 70.19% Honours won 1x Primeira Liga, 2x Taca da Liga & 1x Supertaca Candido de Oliveira

7 Brendan Rodgers

Celtic to Leicester City - £8.8m

After Brendan Rodgers' time at Liverpool petered out, the Northern Irishman moved to Celtic and quickly rebuilt his image as one of the best managers in the game. This prompted Leicester City to splash out massively to bring him back to England. The Foxes had won the Premier League less than three years earlier and were keen to build on that success.

This saw them spend £8.8m on Rodgers in early 2019 and settled in quite nicely. The former Celtic boss led Leicester to an FA Cup and a Community Shield during his time with the club and regularly had them competing in the top half of the table. Things turned sour after four years, though, and he left the Foxes in April 2023, shortly before they were relegated to the Championship.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City record Games played 204 Games won 96 Games drawn 37 Games lost 71 Winning percentage 47.05% Honours won 1x FA Cup & 1x Community Shield

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brendan Rodgers' 204 games in charge of Leicester is the most of any manager since Martin O'Neill in the 1990s

6 Arne Slot

Feyenoord to Liverpool - £9.4m

After Jurgen Klopp announced his intention to leave Liverpool in early 2024, the race was one for the club to find a suitable successor. That search ultimately led them to Feyenoord's Arne Slot. The Dutchman impressed during his time in charge of the Eredivisie club, guiding them to a league title and a league cup.

He made the switch shortly after the 2023/24 season wrapped up, but it didn't cheap. The Reds reportedly paid £9.4m to hire the coach, making him the sixth most expensive manager of all time. While success isn't always guaranteed, there is going to be a period of change at Anfield, and the club is clearly willing to spend big to ensure there are as few growing pains as possible.

Arne Slot's Feyenoord record Games played 145 Games won 94 Games drawn 27 Games lost 24 Winning percentage 64.82% Honours won 1x Eredivisie & 1 KNVB Cup

5 Enzo Maresca

Leicester City to Chelsea - £10m

After guiding Leicester City back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Enzo Maresca made his way onto Chelsea's radar and the Blues were quick to snap him up and lure him away from the Midlands after they let Mauricio Pochettino go. The former Manchester City coach played an attractive and expansive type of football with the Foxes and it made him the ideal candidate for the vacancy at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were so interested in Maresca's services that they made him the fifth most expensive manager of all time, paying a reported £10m to Leicester to bring him into the club. The manager becomes the latest in a growing list of coaches to take charge at Stamford Bridge under Todd Boehly's reign, but with the money spent, they'll be hoping this one works out.

Enzo Maresca's Leicester City record Games played 53 Games won 36 Games drawn 4 Games lost 13 Winning percentage 67.92% Honours won 1 English Championship

4 Vincent Kompany

Burnley to Bayern Munich - £10.2m

Despite getting relegated with Burnley from the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 season, Bayern Munich reportedly made Vincent Kompany the fourth most expensive manager of all-time, paying £10.2m to lure him away from Lancashire and to the Bundesliga.

Known for the attractive football that his teams play, it largely hurt Burnley's chances of staying in the English top flight, but ensured his reputation as an exciting young coach remained regardless of what happened with the Clarets come the end of the season. The move was a bold one and time will tell whether it's a huge mistake for Bayern. Going from a Champions League-winning manager in Thomas Tuchel to Kompany is a major gamble.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley record Games played 96 Games won 41 Games drawn 24 Games lost 31 Winning percentage 42.71% Honours won 1x Championship

3 Andre Villas-Boas

FC Porto to Chelsea - £13.3m

A young Portuguese coach, fresh off the back of undeniable success with FC Porto, moving to Chelsea for a large fee... Where have we heard that before? Unfortunately for the Blues, their gamble didn't pay off even half as well the second time as they spent £13.3m to take Andre Villas-Boas away from Porto in 2011.

The manager was regarded as one of the best up-and-coming coaches in the sport and would usher in a long-term project at Stamford Bridge. Unfortunately, it didn't pan out that way and, after a disastrous run throughout the first half of the season, he was sacked after just 40 games in charge. The spell is now looked at as one of the worst hires in Chelsea history.

Andre Villas-Boas Chelsea record Games played 40 Games won 20 Games drawn 10 Games lost 10 Winning percentage 50.00% Honours won 0

2 Graham Potter

Brighton to Chelsea - £21.5m

From one awful Chelsea project to another, Graham Potter fit a similar bill to Villas-Boas in many ways. He was held in high regard for his work with Brighton & Hove Albion, and it was looked at as an exciting hire at Stamford Bridge when the Blues spent £21.5m on the Englishman in 2022.

The club was undergoing a period of change, and it looked as though he would be the perfect choice to usher them into a new era under the Todd Boehly regime. Instead, he failed to get results right off the bat and the Blues struggled tremendously during his brief spell in charge. After just 31 games in charge, in which Potter picked up just 12 wins, he was mercifully let go and hasn't returned to management since. £21.5m straight down the drain.

Graham Potter's Chelsea record Games played 31 Games won 12 Games drawn 8 Games lost 11 Winning percentage 38.70% Honours won 0

1 Julian Nagelsmann

RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich - £21.7m

The most expensive manager of all time is sadly another one whose hire didn't quite go to plan. Julian Nagelsmann had become one of the most sought-after young managers in the world during his time with RB Leipzig. It was generally thought that he'd be one of the biggest and best managers in the world in no time. That's why Bayern Munich spent £21.7m to take him away from their Bundesliga rivals.

They made him the most expensive hire ever, but he lasted less than two years with the team before they decided to let him go. Still, during that time he won a league title and a pair of Super Cups for his troubles, but during that period, it would have been harder to not win silverware with Bayern than it was to do so. He's since taken charge of the German national team and his successor, Thomas Tuchel is also being let go.

Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich record Games played 84 Games won 60 Games drawn 14 Games lost 10 Winning percentage 71.42% Honours won 1x Bundesliga & 2x DFL-Supercup

All statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt and are accurate as of 28.04.2024