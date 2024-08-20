Highlights Enzo Maresca is facing a tough decision on who will play for Chelsea with the recent influx of players adding to an already bloated squad.

The Blues have six goalkeepers on their books and should look to sell two unwanted goalkeepers before the transfer window closes.

Potential deals for Conor Gallagher, Romelu Lukaku and others could see multiple players leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are currently dealing with a big problem at the start of the 2024/25 season - literally. Enzo Maresca is hoping to work out exactly who should play in his first-choice team for the current term, but that might prove to be challenging considering how many players the club have on their books.

The Blues' hierarchy haven't made his life any easier, bringing in several players and more are set to follow. Joao Felix is close to completing his permanent return to the club from Atletico Madrid. And with interest in several other individuals, such as Napoli's Victor Osimhen, more signings can't be ruled out yet.

It is now imperative that Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital prioritize outgoings, not only to balance the books, but to also make their new manager's life a lot easier. Players receiving a lack of playing time will only lead to unrest in the squad, which could potentially derail Chelsea's season. So, here are 13 players who the Stamford Bridge club need to cut ties with before the summer window slams shut.

Goalkeepers

Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga

At the time of writing, Chelsea have SIX goalkeepers at the club, far too many for any team to deal with. Lucas Bergstrom will likely be loaned or will play for the club's developmental teams, but there is still a need to shift at least two 'keepers.

Considering Filip Jorgensen is a new signing and that Robert Sanchez appears to be Maresca's first-choice shot-stoppper, that leaves Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga to be sold. The latter, having spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, has been linked with a move away for ages, but Petrovic had been the first-choice goalkeeper under previous manager Mauricio Pochettino. Nevertheless, with minutes likely to be a premium and with two goalkeepers ahead of him in the pecking order, the Serbian's days in west London appear to be numbered.

Defence

Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell

Trevoh Chalobah's exile from the squad hasn't gone down well with many supporters. Left out of the pre-season squad, Chelsea now have several other centre-backs ahead of him, and you could make a case that one of Axel Disasi or Benoit Badiashile could be sold too. Nevertheless, Boehly is looking for around £25m for the homegrown product, with multiple Premier League clubs interested in him.

Then there is Ben Chilwell. Chelsea's vice-captain has been the go-to man at left-back over the years, but a change in system has seen him fall behind Marc Cucurella and new signing Renato Veiga. Maresca has even publicly said that the defender would be better off looking for another club, a damning indictment on his Chelsea future. If they can collect some of the £45m they paid Leicester by selling him, that will at least help to balance the books.

Midfield

Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Tino Anjorin

Poor Conor Gallagher. Chelsea have pushed for his sale, despite him regularly captaining the team under Pochettino, and the decision to cancel the Samu Omorodion deal left his transfer to Atletico Madrid in limbo. It now appears that he will complete the move, with the Blues bringing in Joao Felix instead, but it's taken far longer than it should have done. The situation has now soured to the point where he has to leave, but his £33m sale will at least bring in a significant sum.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Gallagher had more minutes in the Premier League than any other Chelsea player during the 2023/24 season (3,128).

Regular minutes for new signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall already look like they might be a premium, as Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are the main players in Chelsea's engine room this season. So, with the former Leicester man likely to be a back-up, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei should be sold too. Neither player got much of a chance to impress in pre-season, and if their long-term futures at the club are uncertain, then they should look elsewhere for their own careers as much as anything. Tino Anjorin will also likely be moved on this window, having missed most of the 2023/24 season because of injuries while on loan at Portsmouth.

Forwards

Raheem Sterling, Angelo Gabriel, Armando Broja, David Datro Fofana, Romelu Lukaku

It's in attack where Chelsea are the most crowded, both out wide and in central areas. Raheem Sterling's days in royal blue look to be numbered after his team released a statement when he was omitted from the squad to face Manchester City. Stating that they were looking for clarity, the winger now looks to be behind all of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto. Hardly where he would have expected to find himself after he signed in 2022.

Angelo Gabriel is another player who could be sold, and reports have suggested that the Blues could look to move him on. Although he has looked bright in pre-season games, he is unlikely to get minutes this term, and they will only decrease when young prodigies Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian join the club in 2025.

Up front, though, there are a trio of signings who could be on the move. Armando Broja looks poised to join Ipswich Town on loan, with a £30m obligation to buy included if the Tractor Boys stay up. David Datro Fofana also hasn't developed as well as the club's hierarchy would have thought, so recouping some of the £10m spent on him will likely be their ambition.

And, after years of loans, Romelu Lukaku finally looks like he will be leaving Stamford Bridge permanently this summer. Bought for £97.5m in 2021 and handed a lucrative £325,000-per-week wage, Napoli and Antonio Conte are keen to land the Belgian, but Chelsea are thought to be holding out for a £36m offer.