13 players you probably forgot used to play for Man City

Since Manchester City's takeover in 2008, the men's team has become one of the biggest forces to be reckoned with in world football.

They have fielded some of the most talented and recognised players on the planet and as a result, have reaped the rewards — especially in the Premier League.

Man City Women have also found plenty of success and boast one of the biggest pulls when it comes to signing players in the transfer window.

We could all name so many obvious household names who have represented both the men's and women's teams over the years, but there are also plenty of players you probably wouldn't immediately picture in sky blue.

We've listed 13 male and female players who you might have forgotten enjoyed a stint with Man City at some point during their career.

Loris Karius

Sadly for Loris Karius, he is perhaps best known for his nightmare performance for Liverpool in the 2017/18 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

But he did, in fact, spend a couple of years with Man City as a youth player, before returning to his native Germany to start his senior career.

Ella Toone

*audible gasp*

Yes, it seems almost unfathomable that Ella Toone has been anywhere but her beloved Manchester United, but she spent some time with the neighbours before the Reds re-established their women's team in 2018.

Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier in action for Man City

Man City offloaded Kieran Trippier before he made a single senior appearance in sky blue. He has since gone on to become a reliable option for England and scored in a World Cup semi-final.

Kosovare Asllani

Kosovare Asllani is one of the world's most exciting international players, and she has played all over the world during her career.

The Swede is probably best known for her time with PSG and Real Madrid, but she also spent 18 months with Man City between 2016 and 2017.

Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge in action against Liverpool for Man City

When it comes to Daniel Sturridge, most will immediately think of his Chelsea and Liverpool eras, despite the fact he spent six whole years with City.

The striker worked his way through the youth teams and made his professional debut in sky blue back in 2007.

Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel in action for Man City

Kasper Schmeichel will forever be known for his 11 years of loyalty to Leicester City, but he too kick-started his football career in Manchester.

However, the Dane made just eight appearances for City and went on loan five times between 2006 and 2009 before eventually departing to sign for Notts County.

Carli Lloyd

One of the most recognisable players in US football history actually snuck a loan spell with Man City into her long and decorated career.

Adrien Rabiot

This is probably one of the most surprising on the list, but Adrien Rabiot actually spent time in the City youth ranks before making a name for himself with PSG and Juventus.

Andy Cole

Andy Cole celebrates scoring a goal for Man City

Man United icon Andy Cole played for several other clubs after he left Old Trafford in 2001, including their city rivals.

He spent a year with Man City, notching a rather impressive 10 goals in 23 appearances.

Ben Mee

Ben Mee in action for Man City

Ben Mee started his journey at Man City but made just the one appearance, in comparison to his 376 for Burnley over ten years.

Nadia Nadim

Nadia Nadim has played all over the world and has won silverware with PSG and NWSL outfit Portland Thorns.

But a lesser known career spell saw her spend a season in England with City.

Natasha Harding

Natasha Harding of Man City in action

Welsh icon Natasha Harding is probably most associated with her four years at Reading, but she also enjoyed time in Manchester, right before Asllani joined the club in 2017.

Jane Ross

Jane Ross for Man City

Jane Ross is another name who has played for both Manchester sides.

After three years with City, she spent time at West Ham before signing for United in 2019, where she spent two seasons.