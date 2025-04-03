Tottenham Hotspur are open to offers for Richarlison this summer amid growing interest from clubs in Brazil, according to GOAL.

The 27-year-old forward is reportedly being closely monitored by Palmeiras, Fluminense and Flamengo ahead of the upcoming transfer window and is ‘open’ to a departure from North London three years after joining from Everton.

While Richarlison would prefer to continue his career in Europe, he is ready to listen to offers from all interested clubs as he aims to recapture his best form following an injury-hit season.

The Brazil international has made just 14 appearances under Ange Postecoglou this term and is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Richarlison ‘Open’ to Spurs Departure

Clubs in Brazil are keen on the 27-year-old

According to GOAL, Richarlison’s future at Tottenham looks far from certain at this stage of the season, with at least three clubs in Brazil showing strong interest in a summer move.

The 27-year-old, praised as ‘exceptional’, was approached by all three clubs in the January transfer window but remained intent on seeing out the season in North London.

He could reportedly reconsider his stance in June, despite having two years remaining on his £130,000-a-week contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richarlison has scored three goals and provided one assist in 14 appearances this season.

Tottenham are expected to part ways with several first-team players this summer, as Ben Davies, Sergio Reguilon, Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman’s contracts are expiring.

Decisions are also yet to be made on Mathys Tel and Timo Werner’s futures, as their loans include options to buy.

While the jury is still out on Tel, Werner is most likely headed for departure after struggling to impress, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Tottenham are heading for their worst Premier League finish since the 2003/04 season, when they finished 14th, as they currently sit in the same position with nine games remaining in the season.

Richarlison's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.2 Minutes played 279

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-04-25.