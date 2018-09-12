It’s crazy to think that after scoring 158 goals for Liverpool, helping them to win seven trophies, Michael Owen isn’t particularly liked by many at Anfield.

Owen was a superstar during his playing days on Merseyside, even winning the Ballon d’Or in 2001.

But it wasn’t his move to Real Madrid in 2004 that angered Liverpool fans. It was the decision to sign for Manchester United in 2009.

It turned Owen from a hero to a villain in the eyes of many Kopites.

But the opportunity to play under Alex Ferguson and alongside world-class players at Old Trafford proved simply too much for Owen.

While Liverpool fans may not understand that, fellow professionals surely do.

And it seems former Liverpool teammate Jamie Carragher was certainly intrigued about the work of Ferguson, who led United to 13 league titles by the time he retired.

The text Carragher sent Owen after his Man Utd

Owen has recalled the text message he received from Carragher after making his debut for the Red Devils - and it shows just how interested the former Liverpool defender was in the legendary manager.

“I always remember coming off the pitch for the first time and looking at my phone in the dressing room,” Owen told the Football Ramble.

“Carragher text me - we’re big mates. It said ‘Phone me as soon as you can mate, I want you to let me know what a Fergie team talk is like’”.

Carragher probably won’t thank Owen for revealing that…

Owen turned down the chance to join Man Utd at the age of 12

While Owen jumped at the opportunity to play under Ferguson in 2009, he had the chance to sign for United at the age of 12.

However, he rejected his advances in order to remain with Liverpool.

“I was 12 years old in Sir Alex Ferguson’s office when he looked me straight in the eye and said: ‘Do you want to play for Man United?” Owen wrote.

“The answer was no, because my heart was in Liverpool at that time.”

Ferguson later wrote in his autobiography: “If Michael had joined us at 12 years old, he would have been one of the great strikers. I think the lack of rest and technical development in his early years counted against him.”