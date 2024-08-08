Highlights Toulouse defender Logan Costa is 'waiting' for a move to West Ham.

Julen Lopetegui is keen on signing another centre-back after Max Kilman.

West Ham are continuing to work on a deal for Man United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham United are considering bolstering their defence with Toulouse ace Logan Costa, who is reportedly ‘waiting’ for a move to the London Stadium, according to reports in Italy.

After being snubbed by Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, the Hammers have identified Costa as an alternative to the Frenchman, who is now pushing for a move to Juventus.

With Serie A outfit Bologna also keen on the Cape Verde international, West Ham face stiff competition for Costa’s signature. According to TuttoBolognaWeb, Toulouse are now in negotiations with the Italian side.

The report suggests Costa is ‘still waiting’ to understand whether West Ham have serious interest in him before he discusses a move to Bologna.

Despite already adding former Wolves skipper Max Kilman to his ranks, Julen Lopetegui is thought to be keen on signing another centre-back before the transfer window shuts on 30 August.

With the futures of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd uncertain, West Ham could soon be advancing in their search for another central defender, after concluding three deals for Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, and Guido Rodriguez.

Logan Costa Eyes London Stadium Move

Bologna continue talks with Toulouse

According to TuttoBolognaWeb, Bologna and Toulouse continue to negotiate for Logan Costa, and the Rossoblu want to close the deal ‘as soon as possible’ for the 2001-born centre-back.

With West Ham yet to enter the scene, the 23-year-old is reportedly ‘waiting’ to see if the London Stadium outfit’s rumoured interest materialises.

Last week, Italian transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio suggested West Ham have switched their attention to Costa after failing to convince Todibo to join.

A Reims academy graduate, Costa moved to Toulouse three years ago and just had a breakthrough season on Les Violets’ return to the top flight.

Logan Costa Stats (23/24 Ligue 1) Games 31 Goals/assists 1/1 Pass accuracy 84.1% Tackles per game 1.3 Clearances per game 3.8

The 23-year-old, who was praised as 'excellent', notched up 38 appearances across all competitions, with 31 of those coming in Ligue 1, where he helped lead Toulouse to an 11th-place finish.

Costa, known for his impressive pace and strong aerial presence, could be available for just £13million this summer, according to TuttoBolognaWeb.

It's a similar story for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, who also reportedly wants to make the move to the London Stadium.

West Ham ‘Working’ on Wan-Bissaka Deal

Top target for Julen Lopetegui

West Ham are continuing to work on a deal for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests a deal for the 26-year-old remains ‘important’ for the Hammers, who had a busy week welcoming three major signings in Summerville, Fullkrug, and Rodriguez.

Viewed as competition for Vladimir Coufal, Wan-Bissaka has emerged as a concrete West Ham target after the club failed to convince Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui to join last month.

With less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, Wan-Bissaka is eager to depart for regular playing time after struggling for minutes under Erik ten Hag in recent seasons at Old Trafford.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-08-24.