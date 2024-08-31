The transfer window has finally slammed shut with some of the biggest stars in football on the move throughout the summer. The Premier League has added some impressive talent, while it's also lost some recognisable names. The likes of Kylian Mbappe have been on the move elsewhere and all in all, it's been a busy period.

With that said, as the window closes and teams finish off their business, there are still a large number of stars who are without clubs. Those who saw their contracts expire recently and embark on free agency, but failed to find a new team for one reason or another. For some, it's understandable why no one has decided to snap them up, whether it's injury issues, excessive wage demands or the fact they can't compete at an elite level anymore. Others, though, are still highly rated and Transfermarkt has now revealed the 14 most valuable footballers who are currently without a club and there are some interesting names included.

14 most valuable free agents in football right now Ranking Player Value Last team 1. Adrien Rabiot £29m Juventus 2. Mario Hermoso £21m Atletico Madrid 3. Yusuf Yazici £8.4m Lille 4. Anthony Martial £8.4m Manchester United 5. Memphis Depay £8.4m Atletico Madrid 6. Andre Gomes £8.4m Everton 7. Joel Matip £6.7m Liverpool 8. Wissam Ben Yedder £6.7m Monaco 9. Anton Miranchuk £5m Lokomotiv Moscow 10. Dele Alli £4.2m Everton 11. Robert Skov £4.2m TSG Hoffenheim 12. Aaron Boupendza £4.2m FC Cincinnati 13. Iker Muniain £4.2m Athletic Bilbao 14. Mats Hummels £4.2m Borussia Dortmund

Several Players are Tied on £4.2m

Including Mats Hummels & Dele Alli

Kicking off the list, there are several players all tied with a value of £4.2m. Mats Hummels, a Borussia Dortmund legend saw his second spell with the Bundesliga side come to an end this summer. Across two spells, the 35-year-old played over 500 times for Dortmund, but no one has given him a shot since his release. A couple of lesser known talents who are on the market right now, also with a value of £4.2m, are Aaron Boupendza and Robert Skov.

The former spent just one year with FC Cincinnati, but failed to really impress at the MLS club, while the latter saw a five-year stint at Hoffenheim come to an end this summer. Both men are still just 28 years old, though, so there's every chance they are snapped up soon. Dele Alli was let go this summer after a torrid time at Everton. The former England international has had a rough run over the last few years, but is still valued at £4.2m. It's far from where many expected him to be at this stage of his career, but if he can overcome his troubles, there's a talented player there and his value could even rise.

The final player that's been valued at £4.2m is Iker Muniain. The former Athletic Bilbao man was once one of the best attacking midfielders in Spain, but his tenure with the club came to an end this summer after 15 years and close to 600 appearances. He's only 31 years old, so it wouldn't be too surprising if he's given an opportunity soon.

Anton Miranchuk

£5m

Valued slightly higher than those stars is Anton Miranchuk. The attacking midfielder spent his entire senior career with Lokmotiv Moscow, but that relationship came to an end earlier this summer. The Russian spent a total of 11 seasons with the club's first team and played over 200 games for them in the process.

He's currently without a club, though. With a value of £5m and considering the fact that he's not even 30 years old yet, he's undoubtedly got plenty to offer for someone. He scored eight times in all competitions for Lokomotiv Moscow last year and has been capped 29 times by his country.

Joel Matip & Wissam Ben Yedder

£6.7m

Joel Matip and Wissam Ben Yedder are both tied with a value of £6.7m next. The former spent the last eight years at Liverpool and became a solid Premier League player during that time. Injuries and the emergence of other fine defenders at Anfield saw his time in the first team drop significantly recently and this summer, he was released. Matip made over 200 appearances for the Reds during his time in England, though, and the 33-year-old would be a smart pick up for someone out there.

Ben Yedder has spent the last five seasons with Monaco in France and it's safe to say he was a hit there. The forward was in blistering form for the Ligue 1 club during his tenure with them, scoring at least 20 goals in each of the last four seasons. During the 2023/24 campaign, he hit the back of the net 20 times in all competitions, so it's very surprising to see that no one has snapped him up yet.

There are Four Players Tied at £8.4m

Including Memphis Depay and Anthony Martial

Moving on, we have another large group of players tied on the same value. This time its £8.4m and we have Memphis Depay, Anthony Martial, Andre Gomes and Yusuf Yazici. The former three have all spent time in the Premier League over the years, but Depay was most recently an Atletico Madrid player and featured in a prominent role for Netherlands during Euro 2024. He was released this summer, but the talented attacker would be a huge addition to a team lacking that firepower in the final third, so don't be surprised if he isn't available for long.

Similarly, Martial's time at Manchester United came to an end this summer. The forward started off life in England very promisingly, and is one of the most expensive French players in Premier League history, but his form took a huge hit and he's been very disappointing in recent years. As a result, he was let go. Andre Gomes' injury issues at Goodison Park brought his time with Everton to an end. He played just 12 times in the Premier League last season and Sean Dyche decided to move on.

Yazici made his name at Trabzonspor, but spent the last five years with Lille. Despite scoring 12 times in all competitions last year, he was released by the club once his contract expired this summer. All four are still valued at £8.4m, though, an indication that they would all be solid additions to any team.

Mario Hermoso

£21m

In a surprising move, Atletico Madrid let Mario Hermoso leave the club this summer. The former Real Madrid man spent five years with Diego Simeone's side and played close to 200 times for them in the process. He seemed like a key figure in the squad and actually played more games for them during the 2023/24 campaign than he did in any of his other seasons at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Still, his contract expired this summer and for one reason or another, he didn't sign a new deal with Atletico Madrid and was instead allowed to walk away from the side for free. Interestingly, he's yet to sign for anyone else. Considering he's still valued at £21m and is only 29 years old, whoever does eventually sign the defender for free will be getting a bargain. He's already been in talks with United this summer.

Adrien Rabiot

£29m

It wasn't long ago that Adrien Rabiot was being linked with a move to Manchester United. That was last year, though, and 12 months later, he finds himself without a football club and on the free agent market. The midfielder's five-year tenure with Juventus came to an end this summer and he was let go once his contract with the Italian club expired.

With a value of £29m, it's clear that the 29-year-old still has plenty to offer at an elite level of the sport. It's unclear why he hasn't found a new employer since his Serie A exit, but with the transfer window shut, it surely won't be long before someone in need of a quality figure in the middle of the park turns to him and gives him a shot.

