It was another historic night for Lionel Messi after he was crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year during the 2023 edition of the Best FIFA awards ceremony. The Argentine claimed the crown for the third time in his career, having previously done so in 2019 and 2022. His victory over Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe meant that the 36-year-old became the outright leader in most FIFA Men's Player of the Year accolades, pulling clear of Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

This wasn't the only record the magician broke on the night, however. He was also able to extend his lead in having the most FIFPro World XI appearances. Whilst the 2023 team was littered with members of Manchester City's treble winning squad, Messi was part of a four-man attack that also included Mbappe, Haaland and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

With the former Barca man out in front, we have decided to take a look at who else has featured the most in previous teams. Including two other Ballon d'Or winners, these players proved consistently that they were the best of the best.

Players with most FIFPro 11 Appearances Player Appearances Years Lionel Messi 17 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 Cristiano Ronaldo 15 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 Sergio Ramos 11 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Andres Iniesta 9 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 Dani Alves 8 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 Luka Modric 6 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 Marcelo 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 Xavi 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 Iker Casillas 5 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 John Terry 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 Kylian Mbappe 4 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023 Gerard Pique 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 Manuel Neuer 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 Kevin De Bruyne 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

17 FIFPro World 11 Appearances

Lionel Messi

With his latest appearance, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest of all time. His 17 appearances have all come consecutively since 2007. Incredibly, the longest stint Messi ever went in that time without winning either the prestigious golden ball or the FIFA equivalent, was just three years.

To emphasize just how dominant the former World Cup winner has been in this time, four of his fellow 2023 contingent wouldn't have even been in double digits for their age when he made his first appearance. Kylian Mbappe would've been nine years old. Both Haaland and Vinicius Jr were 7 years old. Most astonishingly, Jude Bellingham would've turned 4 years old just a few months previously.

15 FIFPro World 11 Appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo

The only man to consistently challenge the levels that Lionel Messi has reached is Cristiano Ronaldo. Therefore, it is unsurprising to see him follow his rival on this list. Like the Argentine, the Real Madrid legend first made the XI in 2007. From there, he made 15 consecutive appearances all the way until 2021.

Despite having managed 69 goal contributions in 59 appearances in 2023, the Portugal captain's dominance of the Saudi Pro League was not enough to see him make another appearance this time around. However, his scintillating displays over the years at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus proved that he was operating at a higher level to almost anyone.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Stats in 2023 Club Appearances 50 Club Goals 44 Club Assists 13 International Appearances 9 International Goals 10 International Assists 2 Stats per Transfermarkt

11 FIFPro World 11 Appearances

Sergio Ramos

The Spanish central defender is the most decorated defender in FIFPro World 11 history. Featuring in the team 11 times since 2008, Sergio Ramos established himself as one of the leading men in his position. If not for Carles Puyol, it is likely that the 37-year-old would've had even more appearances. The former Barcelona captain prevented him from being named in every World XI for the entire 2010 decade.

Ramos was a part of the Spanish set-up that dominated world football between 2008-2012 and was crucial to the Real Madrid side that won three Champions League's in a row under Zinedine Zidane. Now at Sevilla, he is currently involved in an unlikely relegation battle.

9 FIFPro World 11 Appearances

Andres Iniesta

Arguably the greatest midfielder of his generation, Andres Iniesta has seen it all. From League titles to European glory, it wouldn't be outlandish to suggest the midfield maestro revolutionised the success of Spanish football. The crowning moment of this being his extra-time winner in the 2010 World Cup final.

His role in both his national team and Barcelona's greatest achievements saw him recognized in the FIFPro World XI on nine occasions from 2009-2017. He also managed to finish runner-up in the 2010 Ballon d'Or, behind teammate Messi.

Andres Iniesta's Barcelona Stats Appearances 674 Goals 57 Assists 136 Trophies 32 Stats per Transfermarkt

8 FIFPro World 11 Appearances

Dani Alves

The Brazilian defender was a pioneer in what a modern day full-back should be, paving the way for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James. Alves had an exceptionally successful career, racking up 44 professional honours. His importance in these means that he was the premier right back option for the World XI for a number of years.

Having first been selected in 2009, the 40-year-old went on to make eight appearances whilst playing for Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. He is currently without a club following the end of a second stint at the Nou Camp.

6 FIFPro World 11 Appearances

Luka Modric, Xavi and Marcelo

Aside from Messi and Ronaldo, Luka Modric is the only other player in the top 10 to have also scooped up a Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award. The Croatian won the 2018 trophy after leading his country to a World Cup final and his club to Champions League glory.

Joining the former Tottenham man on six appearances are Xavi and Marcelo. The trio battled it out for many years as representatives of the two biggest clubs in Spain. Between 2008-2019 the only year to not include at least one of these players in the World XI was 2014, with the likes of Toni Kroos and Thiago Silva taking their place instead.

5 FIFPro World 11 Appearances

John Terry and Iker Casillas

Former Chelsea captain John Terry is the first man on this list to have not played in La Liga, who dominated most of the selections through the 2010s. The Englishman's appearances all came before this, making the team between 2005-2009. In this period, Terry won two Premier League titles and made an infamous appearance in the 2008 Champions League final.

In two of XI's, Terry found himself joined by Iker Casillas behind him in what would've been a dream partnership. The former Real Madrid number one was the world's number one between 2008-2012. Naturally, this was in large part due to his role as leader and captain of the Spanish national team in their golden era. With 59 clean sheets in the competition, Casillas produced the most shut-outs in Champions League history.

4 FIFPro World 11 Appearances

Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Neuer and Gerard Pique

For the French and the Belgian superstars, 2023 marks the fourth occasion both men have featured in the prestigious team of the year. De Bruyne was irreplaceable as Manchester City stormed to an historic treble in 2023. Meanwhile, Mbappe continued to show why he is likely to be the heir to Lionel Messi's throne. Finishing third in both the Ballon d'Or and Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year standings, the forward will be aiming to match his former teammates record before all is said and done.

Joining them is the unbeatable Manuel Neuer and Gerard Pique. The latter emotionally called it quits back in 2022, receiving a standing ovation after his final game for Barcelona. The German, on the other hand, is still going strong in between the sticks for Bayern Munich. This is despite having suffered a seemingly career-ending injury that kept him out of action for 311 days.