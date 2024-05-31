Highlights Some Premier League stars have suffered a significant transfer value decrease due to injuries, dips in form, and age catching up.

The Premier League is arguably the most competitive division in the world and within it are players of the highest calibre. Those players naturally command hefty transfer fees and hold some of the highest valuations in the modern game.

When things go wrong though, the value of these commodities will naturally drop. Whether that's down to a dip in form, an injury crisis or perhaps just age getting the better of some individuals.

The experts over at Transfermarkt have now broken down which of the Premier League's biggest stars saw the largest decrease in market value over the course of the last 12 months. With Champions League and World Cup winners included, it shows that no one is safe from a change in fortune.

Premier League Biggest Value Decrease 2023/24 Rank Player Club Value Decrease (£) 1 Antony Manchester United 30m 2 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 25m 3 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Tottenham Hotspur 23m 4 Reece James Chelsea 21m 5 Mason Mount Manchester United 21m 6 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 17m 7 Raheem Sterling Chelsea 17m 8 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 17m 9 Casemiro Manchester United 17m 10 Thomas Partey Arsenal 14.5m 11 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 12.75m 12 Jack Grealish Manchester City 12.75m 13 Mykhyalo Mudryk Chelsea 12.75m 14 Raphael Varane Manchester United 12.75m

14 Raphael Varane

£12.75m decrease

If Raphael Varane's entire season was as successful as his efforts in the season's FA Cup final, he perhaps wouldn't be an entrant on this list. However, the former World Cup winner's campaign sums up his entire tenure at Old Trafford. When fit, he was the Red Devils' best defender. But his availability could not be relied upon.

Reports of a rift between Varane and Erik ten Hag were sparked off the back of the 32-year-old's injury history, but the pair won't need to work with each other for much longer as Varane is set to depart England when his contract expires in June.

13 Mykhyalo Mudryk

£12.75m decrease

It's hard not to imagine what Mudryk's career would've turned out like had the Ukranian speedster opted to join title challengers Arsenal last season. He was reported to be a major target for the Gunners, only to move to west London when Chelsea flexed their financial muscles.

It has been a second disappointing season in a row for the winger, but that can also be said for the majority of Blues players. The lack of end product from the tricky wide man is cause for specific concern though, and under yet another new manager, the upcoming campaign could be make or break for Mudryk.

12 Jack Grealish

£12.75m decrease

For all the money that Manchester City spends, they've only paid £100m for a player on one occasion. Whether or not Jack Grealish has been good value up until this point is anybody's guess. The 2023/24 season was his toughest though, with injuries limiting him to just 20 league appearances at an average of 50 minutes per game.

His lack of football has put him at risk of not making the final cut for this summer's Euros, something which would've seemed unfathomable two years ago. Life comes at you fast. His lack of game time and underwhelming performances when he has stepped onto the pitch have resulted in a decrease in value of £12.75 million.

11 Christopher Nkunku

£12.75m decrease

Much of the discussion surrounding Mauricio Pochettino's time at Chelsea was the lack of a world-class number nine. Nicolas Jackson bore the brunt of that role but was perhaps not quite ready for such responsibility. The thing was, Chelsea did have the striker they were after, he was just never available.

Christopher Nkunku was known to be heading to Stamford Bridge last summer as early as January 2023. Having dominated in the Bundesliga, the 26-year-old couldn't even make consecutive starts in the Premier League, with many of his 11 appearances coming off the bench due to being eased back into the fold on multiple occasions.

10 Thomas Partey

£14.5m decrease

Once hailed as a top anchor man who could protect his back four brilliantly, injuries and the arrival of Declan Rice have done a number on Thomas Partey's Arsenal career. The former Atletico Madrid man featured in less than half of Premier League games this term and only played once in Europe.

It seems as though Mikel Arteta is ready to wash his hands with the 30-year-old, with GIVEMESPORT exclusively revealing earlier this month that the club were ready to part ways with the midfielder. As Transfermarkt's value shows, they won't command as much of a high fee as they may have done a year ago with a drop of almost £15 million.

9 Casemiro

£17m decrease

The tale of Casmeiro's decline is both sad and staggering in equal measure. The Brazilian superstar was one of Manchester United's shining lights last season, propelling them into the Champions League with midfield displays that Old Trafford hasn't seen since the days of Paul Scholes.

We didn't know it at the time, but that might be the last great year the 32-year-old has, as his legs seemed to fade from the moment United kicked off the season against Wolves. Casemiro has looked like a shell of his former self since and an exit is seemingly likely.

8 Kevin De Bruyne

£17m decrease

The first name on this list that an argument can be made is still operating at his usual heights. Kevin De Bruyne remains one of the biggest creative forces in the Premier League, having managed four goals and 10 assists in his 18 appearances in the division.

It's that amount of game time that has seen his value plummet, though. The Belgian missed more than half the season with injuries and whilst he was back to his best upon his return, it was not enough to prevent the 32-year-old's value taking a substantial hit of almost £20 million.

7 Raheem Sterling

£17m decrease

From a current Manchester City star to a former one. Upon reflection, it appears that maybe Raheem Sterling jumped before he was pushed out of the door at the Etihad, as the Englishman has failed to recapture the form that made him so prolific under Pep Guardiola.

The 29-year-old has been outshone by the likes of Cole Palmer and has seen fans relentlessly boo him at different stages last season. As his form has dropped, so has his market value, down by £17m from this time last year.

6 Marcus Rashford

£17m decrease

If Sterling's form has dropped off over the last two years, how do you describe Marcus Rashford's fall from grace over the last 12 months? The United winger managed 30 goals in all competitions in the 2022/2023 season. In the most recent term, he managed just eight strikes.

Many criticisms have been levied at Rashford during that time. His perceived disinterest has been a common one. There is still plenty of time for him to turn things around, but consistency has to be the name of the game for United's number 10, putting a stop to his yo-yo spells.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford is only the 20th player in Manchester United history to surpass 400 appearances for the club.

5 Mason Mount

£21m decrease

It was a hard decision for Mason Mount to say goodbye to Chelsea, the club he had been at ever since he was a boy. A move to Manchester was seen as an opportunity to reignite his stagnating career, and the famed number 7 shirt being handed to him meant the pressure was on.

It would be hard to say the Englishman has crumbled under that pressure. But his body has not kept up with the demands, and injury has limited his playing time and the impact he could have on Erik Ten Hag's team in his debut season.

4 Reece James

£21m decrease

Mount may have left the club he grew up at, but his former teammate Reece James stayed put. The Chelsea captain was named the best right-back in the world by Kyle Walker, but injuries have meant he has had to hand the armband over to somebody else more often than not.

Not only has his extended spell on the sidelines meant that James' value has dropped, but it has also led to him being conspicuous by his absence from Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2024 European Championships. He will be hoping for better fitness luck as he turns his international attention to the 2026 World Cup.

3 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

£23m decrease

There has been plenty to sing about at the New White Hart Lane since Ange Postecoglou arrived at Tottenham. Despite the fact they missed out on Champions League football, the quality of play under the Australian has been impressive.

One man who won't look back fondly on this season though is Danish international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The central midfielder did play in 36 out of a possible 38 league games, but at an average of 36 minutes per game, it is clear that the Dane's role has significantly diminished, particularly with the emergence of Pape Matar Sarr. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he's among the players to have suffered the biggest decrease in transfer value.

2 Wesley Fofana

£25m decrease

Much of Chelsea's transfer business in recent years has been questionable. Excessive transfer fees, seven and eight-year contracts. There's plenty to leave fans scratching their heads. But the lack of due diligence when parting with £70m to secure the services of Welsey Fofana remains baffling.

There's no doubt the French defender has talent. But he had already suffered a long-term injury at Leicester in his early twenties. This didn't deter Todd Boehly, but hindsight proves it should have as Fofana has only been a regular on Chelsea's injury list. His current value stands at less than £25m.

1 Antony

£30m decrease

£85m used to get you the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. The best of the best. Not someone who is dropped in place of a youngster who has spent most of his professional career playing in the Championship.

Truth be told, Antony couldn't do much worse than his first season in the Premier League. Just four goals to his name, especially poor when you remember he scored three in three to start, was not the output Manchester United needed. Somehow, he did do worse, scoring just a single goal in the division and proving himself to be another mistake by Manchester United's recruitment team.

