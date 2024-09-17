Arne Slot has surely angered Liverpool star Darwin Nunez after leaving him out of the starting lineup to face AC Milan in the Champions League tonight.

The Reds have travelled to Italy to take on the seven-time European champions at the San Siro, looking to get back to winning ways following their shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the weekend.

But Slot has opted to stick with a tried and trusted system and personnel for the opening game of this year's European adventure with just two changes, meaning Uruguayan international Nunez must once again settle for a place on the substitutes bench this season.

Darwin Nunez Benched by Slot Again

Nunez has accumulated just 63 minutes of action so far

After joining the club from Benfica in a club-record deal worth £85million, Nunez was forced to adapt to a new style of play under Jurgen Klopp and it took a while for him to acclimatize.

After two full seasons at Anfield, the now 25-year-old has had a decent time of things with 33 goals and 17 assists in 99 appearances for the Reds to date. But since Klopp's departure in the summer, he has been relegated to benchwarmer under Arne Slot and is yet to be given a real opportunity to prove himself.

The Uruguay international missed most of pre-season after being with his national team during the Copa America tournament, where they reached the final but were beaten by Argentina, and has managed just 63 minutes of Premier League action so far this season.

Darwin Nunez shooting statistics per 90 in Premier League 2023/24 Goals 11 Shots on target 2.1 Shot accuracy 53.49% Conversion rate 12.79%

Diogo Jota has been the man given the responsibility of leading the line as the number nine, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz flanking him on the wings. But after a poor performance against Nottingham Forest, there would have been hope from the Nunez camp that he could get a chance against Milan to prove to the manager that he is someone who can be relied upon on the big stage in this new system.

Instead Cody Gakpo and Konstantinos Tsimikas have come in for Diaz and Andrew Robertson, leaving Darwin on the bench again.

But after being overlooked once more, Slot is surely heading for a head-on collision with the hot-headed South American and with four years remaining on a contract that sees him earn £140,000-per-week at the club a decision may need to be made on his long-term future if the manager isn't keen on him.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Darwin Nunez has managed just 63 minutes of Premier League action for Liverpool in 2024/25 so far under Arne Slot.

Nunez's Versatility Could be Ideal for Slot

Technical deficiencies are an issue though

Nunez was signed after a stellar campaign for Portuguese giants Benfica as a number nine, but he has shown an ability to be able to play on the wings and use his excellent physical attributes to his advantage too.

That versatility could certainly be a weapon for the Reds to use over the course of the season, and there is always the chance that others could move around to give him that chance too.

Hungary star Dominik Szoboszlai has struggled for form in recent games in his new number ten role, and Slot warned him that if he doesn't improve his goal tally then he could find himself out of the team. That could open the door for Nunez too, with Jota and Diaz both capable of playing in that role which could allow him a chance to step in.

But with Slot so far refusing to use him from the start, it wouldn't be a surprise to see frustrations grow in the coming weeks and Nunez to eventually clash with the new manager in what would be his first real test of dealing with a big club issue since taking over in the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Squawka, WhoScored and Transfermarkt - correct as of 17/9/2024.