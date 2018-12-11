Highlights Jude Bellingham made history as one of the youngest goalscorers in Champions League history with his goal for Borussia Dortmund.

Other names on the list include Bojan Krkic, Karim Benzema, and Ansu Fati

Lionel Messi was previously on the list but has now dropped out the top 20

In years gone by, most aspiring footballers would have dreamt of winning the league, the FA Cup or, of course, the World Cup. Ask modern youngsters which trophy they aspire to win, however, and many of them would say the Champions League.

Formerly known as the European Cup, before the showpiece competition was rebranded back in 1992, the Champions League is arguably the most important tournament in world football these days. The quality of football is certainly higher in the Champions League than in any other competition - including the World Cup.

In order to be considered a truly great player in the modern era, at least one Champions League winners’ medal is essential. Since 1992, the best players of the current and past couple of generations have all made their mark in Europe’s premier club competition. The likes of Lionel Messi, Mario Balotelli and Raul once had the honour of being some of the youngest goalscorers in the tournament's history, but a fresh batch of prospects breaking through recently have usurped them. Who are the 20 youngest goalscorers in Champions League history - and, more importantly, what happened to them?

20 Roque Santa Cruz | 18 years, 71 days

Bayern Munich (v PSV), 1999/00

One of Paraguay’s greatest ever exports, Roque Santa Cruz won the Champions League with Bayern Munich during the 2000-01 season. He had spells with Blackburn Rovers and impressed at Ewood Park, before being one of the first marquee signings at Manchester City under Mark Hughes. He eventually moved to Malaga in 2013 and has bounced around a number of teams since.

Miraculously, he's still playing professional football for Libertad back in his home nation and clearly still has an eye for goal at 41 years old, with 12 goals in 39 appearances for the side. Santa Cruz is also responsible for one of the 20 greatest penalties in football history.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Roque Santa Cruz 699 218 112

19 Andriy Shevchenko | 18 years, 69 days

Dynamo Kiev (v Bayern Munich), 1994/95

At his peak, during the early 2000s, Andriy Shevchenko was arguably the best centre-forward on the planet. He netted his first Champions League goal for Dynamo Kiev, but it was with AC Milan where he established his reputation as a world-class striker. A poor spell at Chelsea may have soured his legacy for some, but there's no denying just how great he once was.

The Ukrainian called time on his illustrious career in 2012 and, after a brief foray into politics, has made his living as a coach. First coaching the Ukraine national team between 2016-21, his most recent job was at Genoa.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Andriy Shevchenko 704 343 111

18 Kylian Mbappe | 18 years, 64 days

AS Monaco (v Manchester City), 2016/17

An unearthly talent who has emerged as one of football's biggest stars in recent years, Kylian Mbappe became one of the youngest goalscorers in Champions League history when he hit the back of the net for AS Monaco. He's since gone from strength to strength and his move to Paris Saint-Germain saw him become a global superstar.

With numerous league titles and a World Cup already under his belt, the world is still his oyster and if the long-standing rumours of a move to Real Madrid ever come into fruition, things could get even better for the 24-year-old.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Kylian Mbappe 336 250 71

17 Samuel Kuffour | 18 years, 61 days

Bayern Munich (v Spartak Moscow), 1994/95

One of three defenders on this list, Samuel Kuffour scored his one and only Champions League goal while playing for Bayern Munich back in 1994.

Known by some football fans as the distraught Bayern player who thumped the turf in pure frustration after Manchester United’s famous victory in the 1999 Champions League final, the Ghanian ended his career in 2009 and hasn’t been involved in football - at any high-profile level, anyway - since.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Samuel Kuffour 353 11 54

16 Mariyan Ognyanov | 18 years, 59 days

Levski Sofia (v Chelsea), 2006/07

Mariyan Ognyanov’s first Champions League goal was huge for Bulgarian football; it was the first ever goal for a Bulgarian club in the competition. It may have been a consolation goal in a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea, but it still counted. After seven years with Levski Sofia, he left in 2011 and has moved from one club to another numerous times since.

The 35-year-old currently plays for Ellas Syrou 1929 in the Bulgarian second division and never quite reached the heights of that debut Champions League goal again.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Mariyan Ognyanov 270 34 1

15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain | 18 years, 44 days

Arsenal (v Olympiakos), 2011/12

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was considered a major hot prospect when he joined Arsenal in 2011, so it was hardly a surprise to see him become one of the youngest goalscorers in the Champions League shortly after his arrival. He never quite fulfilled the promise he initially showed, though, and as the seasons went by, he moved from a forward position into the midfield.

After moving to Liverpool in 2017, ‘the Ox’ actually went on to lift the Champions League trophy in 2019, an honour that many on this list haven't achieved. He left the Reds this summer after six decent years and currently plays for Besiktas.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain 387 48 35

14 Jamal Musiala | 17 years, 362 days

Bayern Munich (v Lazio), 2020/21

There are few attacking youngsters in the world right now with the potential that Jamal Musiala possesses. After joining Bayern Munich from Chelsea in 2019, the star has emerged as one of the club's brightest talents and broke into the first team during the 2020-21 season. It was that year that saw Musiala score his first Champions League goal, three days shy of his 18th birthday.

He's since remained a key figure for the Bundesliga giants and continues to improve each and every year. At just 20 years old, there's no telling just how far the German international can go.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Jamal Musiala 138 33 23

13 Karim Benzema | 17 years, 355 days

Lyon (v Rosenborg), 2005/06

Tipped for greatness from an early age, Karim Benzema has gone on to win the Champions League five times during his career. The French striker, who became one of the youngest scorers in the tournaments history during his time at Lyon, joined Real Madrid in 2009 and went on to become one of the greatest strikers in Los Blancos history.

The Frenchman scored 354 goals in 648 games for Madrid and left this summer as the reigning Ballon d'Or winner when he signed with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Karim Benzema 826 441 97

12 Rico Lewis | 17 years, 346 days

Manchester City (v Sevilla), 2022/23

In a team filled to the brim with talent, Rico Lewis has emerged as a serious prospect at Manchester City and became the club's youngest ever Champions League goalscorer last season when he found the back of the net against Sevilla. Pep Guardiola rates the full-back very highly and has already shown a knack for developing youth effectively in the past with the likes of Phil Foden.

The Cityzens' defence is stacked, though, and opportunities will prove hard to come by, but if Lewis continues developing at the rate he currently is, he'll be a top level defender in no time.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Rico Lewis 24 1 0

11 Pedri | 17 years, 329 days

Barcelona (v Ferencvarosi TC), 2020/21

Pedri's emergence as a hot prospect at Barcelona couldn't have come at a more convenient time for the La Liga side. Facing financial hardships, the club didn't really have much to turn to, but the youngster burst onto the scene and quickly became one of the most promising midfielders in the world. His goal against Ferencvarosi TC in October 2020 made him one of the side's youngest ever goalscorers.

Pedri has gone from strength to strength under Xavi and is playing a significant role for the side these days at 20 years old.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Pedri 148 21 18

10 Aaron Ramsey | 17 years, 300 days

Arsenal (v Fenerbahce), 2008/09

Heavily touted as one to watch at Cardiff City, Aaron Ramsey made an instant impact one he joined Arsenal and scored his first Champions League goal for the club at just 17 years old. The Welshman went on to have a solid career at the Emirates, where he spent 11 years and scored 64 goals across 369 appearances.

The midfielder left the Gunners in 2019 and bounced around between Juventus, Rangers and OGC Nice looking to find a new home. He returned to the place where it all began this summer, though, as he resigned with Cardiff and things have started strongly, with three goals in his first six games.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Aaron Ramsey 525 79 83

9 Jude Bellingham | 17 years, 289 days

Borussia Dortmund (v Manchester City) 2020/21

Jude Bellingham is destined for great things. In fact, he's already achieving great things, and it all started with his move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020. The midfielder became the youngest English goalscorer in Champions League history when he scored a consolation goal against Manchester City in April 2021.

It was a sign of things to come for the star, who's only gotten better with each passing year. His move to Real Madrid this summer already looks to be a major success and there's no telling the heights Bellingham will reach in the future. He may even lift the Champions League trophy.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Jude Bellingham 181 33 26

8 Breel Embolo | 17 years, 263 days

Basel (v Ludogorets), 2014/15

Breel Embolo made a huge impact during his first couple of years with Basel, making his debut at the tender age of 16 and became the club's youngest ever Champions League scorer when he bagged against Ludogrets. He went on to complete a €20 million move to Schalke in 2016 but suffered a serious injury shortly afterwards which has hindered his time at the club.

He moved on to Borussia Monchengladbach in 2019 and rediscovered his form before joining Monaco last year. At 26 years old, the striker still has yet to even enter his prime.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Breel Embolo 300 82 63

7 Martin Klein | 17 years, 240 days

Sparta Prague (v Panathinaikos), 2001/02

Along with Kuffour and Lewis, one of the only defenders to feature among the Champions League’s 20 youngest goalscorers. Martin Klein’s career since his goal for Sparta Prague hasn’t been particularly noteworthy, to be honest, but he did make one appearance for Czech Republic’s national team in 2009.

It seems the former centre-backs goal for Sparta Prague against Panathinaikos at 17 years old was as good as his career ever really got, and he retired in 2020, last playing for Kickers Selb where he made one solitary appearance.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Martin Klein 369 26 1

6 Cesc Fabregas | 17 years, 218 days

Arsenal (v Rosenborg), 2004/05

A star from a very early age, Cesc Fabregas made an immediate impact at Arsenal after leaving his boyhood club, Barcelona. The midfielder returned to the Camp Nou in 2011 before moving to Chelsea, where he spent five successful years, winning a couple of Premier League trophies for his troubles.

The Spaniard joined Monaco in 2019 and spent three years in France before moving to Como in Serie B in 2022. He retired last year and the closest Fabregas ever came to winning the Champions League was in 2006, when Arsenal were beaten by Barcelona in Paris.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Cesc Fabregas 738 125 110

5 Bojan Krkic | 17 years, 217 days

Barcelona (v Schalke), 2007/08

Tipped to become the next Lionel Messi, Bojan Krkic was a phenomenon in Barcelona’s youth ranks, scoring more than 900 goals. Sadly, though, despite starting off strongly and scoring his first Champions League goal at just 17 years old, he was unable to meet those lofty expectations at senior level and joined AS Roman in 2011.

He eventually moved to Stoke city in the Premier League and spent five years with the club a scenario nobody would have thought possible back in 2007. After spells at Montreal Impact and Vissel Kobe failed to really uproot any trees, the former prospect retired earlier this year.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Bojan Krkic 433 93 1

4 Mateo Kovacic | 17 years, 215 days

Dinamo Zagreb (v Lyon), 2011/12

While his Dinamo Zagreb were on the wrong end of a 7-1 thrashing when they met Lyon in 2011, it was a good day for Mateo Kovacic who scored his first Champions League goal at just 17 years old. He was quickly signed up by Inter Milan before moving to Real Madrid in 20165. After three seasons at the Bernabeu, he joined Chelsea in and had a decent career at Stamford Bridge.

One of the most decorated players in this list, Kovacic has won the Champions League on four separate occasions, thrice with Madrid and once with the Blues. He joined Man City in the summer and will undoubtedly add to his impressive trophy haul under Guardiola.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Mateo Kovacic 506 25 95

3 Peter Ofori-Quaye | 17 years, 194 days

Olympiakos (v Rosenborg), 1997/98

For the majority of the Champions League's history, Peter Ofori-Quaye was its youngest ever goalscorer. The record was surpassed recently, but he held onto it for quite some time. The Ghanian had a solid few years at Olympiakos before moving on and even played 18 times for his country, but his career was never quite as glamorous as being the youngest goalscorer in football's greatest club tournament would suggest.

Now 43, Ofori-Quaye brought the curtain down on his playing career in 2012 following a brief spell with Bechem United FC in his home country.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Peter Ofori-Quaye 196 48 18

2 Antonio Nusa | 17 years, 149 days

Club Brugge (v FC Porto), 2022/23

One of the most recent additions to this list and one of the very youngest, Antonio Nusa got his Champions League career off to a great start, scoring on his debut at 17 years old. The Norwegian has hardly been the most prolific striker in front of goal so far, but has shown glimpses of promise already and time will only tell on how far he can go.

At 18 years old, he's already been capped twice by his country and scored once, so there's clearly a talented player in there.

Career appearances Career goals International caps Antonio Nusa 59 8 2

1 Ansu Fati | 17 years, 39 days

Barcelona (v Inter Milan), 2019/20

By far the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history, Ansu Fati was barely even 17 when he opened his account in the competition for Barcelona back in 2019. The winger burst onto the scene and the hype that surrounded him was enormous. His career has somewhat stalled a little, and he didn't become to major name many predicted at the Camp Nou.

A loan move to Brighton & Hove Albion this campaign could be the spark that reignites his career, but at 20 years old, he's got plenty of time to turn things around.