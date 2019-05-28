Maurizio Sarri has agreed personal terms with Juventus

There was a lot of optimism when Maurizio Sarri joined Chelsea last summer.

The Italian manager joined Chelsea with a huge reputation.

Sarri had just led Napoli to second place in Serie A, with the club playing arguably the best football in Europe.

But he wasn't able to have the same success in his first season at Chelsea.

Sarri managed to secure Chelsea Champions League football for next season, but not in convincing fashion.

The Blues finished in third with 71 points as they outlasted their rivals for a Champions League berth.

Sarri also led his team to the Carabao Cup final and they could yet win the Europa League when they take on Arsenal in the final on Wednesday.

But, despite there being plenty of positives, Sarri's future is in doubt.

Sarri confirmed that he will speak to Chelsea about his position after the Europa League final.

"I have two years of my contract here," said Sarri, per the BBC. "I have no contract with other clubs. I have to speak with my club after the final. I want to know if they are happy with me."

"I'm very, very happy but we have to discuss the situation. It's normal. You have to discuss things with the club."

Multiple clubs are reportedly interested in Sarri's services, including Juventus.

The Old Lady are currently searching for a replacement for Massimiliano Allegri, who left the club at the end of this season.

They appear to have chosen Sarri as their number one target and they are close to signing him.

According to the Daily Mail, Juventus have now agreed personal terms with Sarri.

The two parties have agreed on a three-year deal worth £6.2 million-per-year, a £1.2 million increase on Sarri's current salary.

The only thing preventing the deal from happening is an agreement between Chelsea and Juventus.

The two parties will have to agree on a compensation package, but relations between the clubs are good and it is believed that Chelsea are open to letting him leave.

Frank Lampard has been heavily linked with a move back to Chelsea this term and it appears he's just taken another step forward to his dream job...

