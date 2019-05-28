Football

Antoine Griezmann's move to Barca is looking less and less likely.

Barcelona are now looking at 'Plan Bs' for both Antoine Griezmann & Matthijs De Ligt

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Barcelona's summer transfer window looks like it is about to take a very unexpected twist.

It has been well-documented that the Blaugrana will be very active in the market after a pretty disastrous end to their season.

Frenkie de Jong will arrive shortly and he was expected to be followed by international colleague Matthijs de Ligt and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti were rumoured to be high-profile players that would be offloaded to fund the deals.

However, it seems Barca are looking elsewhere now after struggling to get the two transfers over the line.

Journalist Gerard Romero tweeted last night that Barca are considering Plan Bs for both Griezmann and De Ligt.

Barca feel the demands for De Ligt from his agent Mino Raiola are simply too much.

They've also been put off by bids from both Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

As for Griezmann, the club appear to have lost interest in the French superstar and are already in advanced talks to sign a new, versatile attacker.

De Ligt may not be going to Barca after all

Who it could be is another mystery entirely, with so many forwards currently on the market.

Journalist Jonas Giaever interestingly pointed out last night that Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno appeared to hint on Instagram that he will be leaving Los Che in the summer.

He would certainly be a far cheaper option than Griezmann...

There are also other more youthful options on the market such as Joao Felix, Luka Jovic and Nicolas Pepe.

As for a defender, it is unknown who Barca will pursue after being priced out any move for De Ligt.

It's set to be an interesting few months in for the Catalan side.

Topics:
Football
Nicolas Pepe
Luka Jovic
Samuel Umtiti
Ivan Rakitic
Antoine Griezmann
Philippe Coutinho
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Rodrigo Moreno
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again