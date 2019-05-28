Football

Wenger and Zidane.

Arsene Wenger dribbled past Zinedine Zidane in a charity match

There are very few top quality managers that weren’t actually any good at football.

However, you could argue that Jose Mourinho falls into that category having spent his playing career in Portugal with Rio Ave, Belenenses, Sesimbra and Comércio e Indústria.

When you consider he’s managed Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United, it’s fair to say he’s a better manager than he was a footballer.

And one of Mourinho’s biggest rivals - who he will be sitting alongside as a pundit on beIN SPORTS for the Champions League final - wasn’t particularly good at football either.

Yes, we’re talking about Arsene Wenger.

Mourinho once called Wenger 'a specialist in failure' but maybe he was just referring to his playing days.

The Frenchman only made appearances for French amateur side Mulhouse and then Strasbourg before turning his attention to management.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-WENGER-FILES

Success in Monaco and then a 22-year spell at Arsenal were clear evidence than Wenger was better on the touchline than on the pitch.

Or was he?

We rarely see Wenger actually kicking a ball but fans got the opportunity to do just that at the weekend in a charity match in Bordeaux.

Football and rugby stars teamed up to play one half of football before playing another half of rugby.

p1dbuho6kj1082vvq1hgdkmv1eu5d.jpg

Wenger was in attendance and so too was the legendary Zinedine Zidane.

And one image has gone viral from the charity match.

It shows Wenger appearing to dribble past the former Real Madrid midfielder, with Zidane having to pull his shirt.

It’s a picture that football fans have been thoroughly enjoying:

UPDATE:

However, a video has now emerged that shows that Wenger didn't exactly 'dribble past' Zidane. 

