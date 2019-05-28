Football

Sunderland advertised their 'promotion party' before their loss to Charlton.

Sunderland advertised their 'promotion party' on big screen before play-off final defeat

After back-to-back relegations, Sunderland were expected to get back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

And it looked as if they would secure an automatic promotion berth going into the final few months of the season.

However, they won just once in their last seven matches and eventually finished in fifth.

Despite their poor form at the end of the season, they were able to edge out Portsmouth and make the League One play off final.

And they looked as if they would be promoted when they took a bizarre 1-0 lead against Charlton Athletic inside five minutes.

Naby Sarr's back-pass rolled under the foot of Dillon Phillips and into the net.

However, Charlton restored parity when Ben Purrington netted later in the first half.

And Sunderland hearts were broken when Patrick Bauer netted with just four seconds of injury-time to go to give Charlton the victory.

Of course, it must have been bitterly disappointing for Sunderland that they didn't reach the Championship.

Patrick Bauer scored a last minute winner against Sunderland

They were heavy favourites to do so at the start of the season but came up short.

But they seemed rather confident that they would defeat Charlton and make it to England's second tier.

According to the Chronicle, they planned to hold a 'promotion party' on Monday had they won.

Manager Jack Ross and his full squad were due to attend.

But they accidentally screened it briefly before it was taken down.

View their advert below:

That's rather unfortunate for Sunderland. The promotion party still took place after their defeat to Charlton.

It just happened in Newcastle instead!

