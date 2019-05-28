Neymar has been stripped of the Brazil captaincy ahead of next month’s Copa America.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was given the armband eight months ago but was informed by manager Tite that he will no longer lead the national side.

PSG teammate Dani Alves has been handed the role.

Neymar has been embroiled in recent disciplinary issues - the reason for him losing the captain’s armband.

In a statement released on Monday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said: "The decision was communicated to Neymar by Tite on Saturday.

"Daniel Alves will be captain of the Brazilian national team in the friendly matches against Qatar and Honduras and in Copa America Brazil 2019."

Earlier this month, French football authorities banned Neymar for three matches after he hit a fan following PSG’s Coupe de France final loss to Rennes.

He was also reportedly involved in a dressing room clash with his teammates after the defeat.

Neymar has also been given a three-match ban in the Champions League after he insulted match officials following PSG’s exit to Manchester United in April.

Neymar wrote: "It's a disgrace. Four guys who know nothing about football watch a slow-motion replay in front of the television.”

On the pitch, Neymar missed three months of the season after suffering a metatarsal injury in January and only played 17 times in Ligue 1.

Earlier in the campaign, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel also ruled out the chance of Neymar becoming skipper of the French champions.

He may be a world-class player but it seems Neymar's antics are starting to frustrate his bosses.