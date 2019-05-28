Oumane Dembele has has had a rocky time since joining Barcelona in 2017.

The Frenchman was signed for €145 million from Dortmund but he failed to justify his price tag in his first season.

In an injury hit campaign, Dembele played 23 games and hit the back of the net just four times.

He has managed to improve in his second season in Spain.

Dembele has been available for selection much more and has scored 14 times in 42 games.

That's still less than what was expected of him but it has still been a promising but not spectacular campaign.

At just 22 years old, Dembele still has a lot of potential and has his best years ahead of him.

But, it appears that he may actually leave the club this summer.

According to Sport, Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for Dembele this summer.

They write that the club has lost patience in Dembele's with his attitude off the pitch, with the Frenchman missing training earlier on this season after oversleeping.

Barcelona are also concerned over his inconsistent performances, while they believe he is too injury prone and that he is not taking enough care of himself.

These claims were also backed up by Gerard Romero, who says Dembele's 'physical weakness' and 'poor attitude' means Barcelona will accept a good offer for him this summer.

That comes across as surprising.

Dembele is still only 22 and has the potential to be at Barcelona for much of the next decade.

He clearly has the talent but he has been unable to produce his best during his two-season spell with the club.

It is unknown how much Barcelona would accept but it would still take a big offer to take him away from Spain.

Arsenal have been interested in the past but it seems unlikely that they will have the financial power to tempt him to north London.

Barcelona fans: should Dembele be sold this summer? Have your say by leaving a comment below.