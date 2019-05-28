Transfer silly season is well and truly upon us.

With both the Europa League final and the Champions League final still to play, the season itself isn’t even over, but that hasn’t stopped the transfer rumour mill from churning into action.

The Matthijs de Ligt debacle has already turned into a full-blown saga while Antoine Griezmann’s future looks far from certain.

Eden Hazard has kept journalists on their toes with his cryptic comments and Paul Pogba could well go dashing through the exit door at Old Trafford.

However, some of the more unexpected rumours to come out of the early weeks of silly season are those concerning the future of Real Madrid skipper, Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish centre-back has outlined his desire to leave the club this summer, even asking that he be allowed to leave for free.

Incredibly, there were even rumours that he could be on his way to Liverpool - but those murmurings were quickly quashed by the Merseyside club.

According to Spanish media, Ramos’ relationship with club president Florentino Perez is beyond repair and a move to China could be on the cards.

However, Perez is a notoriously stubborn man and will be hard-pressed to allow an asset of the ilk of Ramos to simply leave for free.

In fact, speaking in an interview on Spanish radio, Perez stated just that.

“I told Ramos it was impossible for Real Madrid to let its captain go for free”, said Perez unequivocally.

"He came to see me in my office and said that he might leave without a transfer fee.

"I told him he can’t leave".

Having sold Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, Madrid won’t want to lose yet another superstar but, it seems Ramos has his mind made up.

The World-Cup winner is expecting the club to honour his wishes after many years of incredible service.

Perez, on the other hand, will do everything he can to make it difficult for his captain to say good-bye.

There’s drama on the horizon with this one, folks.