Football

Sergio Ramos and Florentino Perez.

Florentino Perez has told Sergio Ramos it will be 'impossible' for him to leave on a free transfer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Transfer silly season is well and truly upon us.

With both the Europa League final and the Champions League final still to play, the season itself isn’t even over, but that hasn’t stopped the transfer rumour mill from churning into action.

The Matthijs de Ligt debacle has already turned into a full-blown saga while Antoine Griezmann’s future looks far from certain.

Eden Hazard has kept journalists on their toes with his cryptic comments and Paul Pogba could well go dashing through the exit door at Old Trafford.

However, some of the more unexpected rumours to come out of the early weeks of silly season are those concerning the future of Real Madrid skipper, Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish centre-back has outlined his desire to leave the club this summer, even asking that he be allowed to leave for free.

Incredibly, there were even rumours that he could be on his way to Liverpool - but those murmurings were quickly quashed by the Merseyside club.

According to Spanish media, Ramos’ relationship with club president Florentino Perez is beyond repair and a move to China could be on the cards.

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

However, Perez is a notoriously stubborn man and will be hard-pressed to allow an asset of the ilk of Ramos to simply leave for free.

In fact, speaking in an interview on Spanish radio, Perez stated just that.

“I told Ramos it was impossible for Real Madrid to let its captain go for free”, said Perez unequivocally.

"He came to see me in my office and said that he might leave without a transfer fee.

"I told him he can’t leave".

Having sold Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, Madrid won’t want to lose yet another superstar but, it seems Ramos has his mind made up.

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

The World-Cup winner is expecting the club to honour his wishes after many years of incredible service.

Perez, on the other hand, will do everything he can to make it difficult for his captain to say good-bye.

There’s drama on the horizon with this one, folks.

Topics:
UEFA Champions League
Football
Sergio Ramos
Paul Pogba
Eden Hazard
La Liga
Real Madrid
James Milner
Cristiano Ronaldo

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again