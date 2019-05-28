For many, Football Manager is a way of life.
The game gives football fans the opportunity to manage pretty much every professional team in world football and lead them to glory.
It is by far the most popular football management game in the world.
Many spend countless hours every day on the game and now it's fans actually have the opportunity to make a living playing it.
That's because Sports Interactive are now looking for QA tester's to be based in their brand-new offices at Here East, Stratford.
The role would initially be a four-month contract, with applicants needed to commit to a 37.5 hour working week, Monday to Friday, with occasional paid overtime.
The key responsibilities of the role are listed below:
- Work independently to identify defects in the game
- Provide insightful written and verbal feedback on gameplay, balance and realism to improve the end product
- Compile clear, concisely written bug reports
- Test new features against design and verify fixes made to existing defects
- Follow test-plans, check-lists and other tasks through to completion
- Checking builds meet the required quality
- Flexibility to move between FM, Mobile and Tablet versions
- Provide customer support via forums and social media channels
And the knowledge, skills and experience that are beneficial for the applicant are listed below:
Previous QA experience or existing skills in this area
- Strong understanding of trouble shooting
- Great attention to detail
- Work well in a team
- Good written and spoken English
- Strong communication skills
- Good computer literacy
You must apply before June 2 to be considered.
Candidates must be able to work in the UK and be at least 16 years of age.