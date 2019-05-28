For many, Football Manager is a way of life.

The game gives football fans the opportunity to manage pretty much every professional team in world football and lead them to glory.

It is by far the most popular football management game in the world.

Many spend countless hours every day on the game and now it's fans actually have the opportunity to make a living playing it.

That's because Sports Interactive are now looking for QA tester's to be based in their brand-new offices at Here East, Stratford.

The role would initially be a four-month contract, with applicants needed to commit to a 37.5 hour working week, Monday to Friday, with occasional paid overtime.

The key responsibilities of the role are listed below:

Work independently to identify defects in the game

Provide insightful written and verbal feedback on gameplay, balance and realism to improve the end product

Compile clear, concisely written bug reports

Test new features against design and verify fixes made to existing defects

Follow test-plans, check-lists and other tasks through to completion

Checking builds meet the required quality

Flexibility to move between FM, Mobile and Tablet versions

Provide customer support via forums and social media channels

And the knowledge, skills and experience that are beneficial for the applicant are listed below:

Previous QA experience or existing skills in this area

Strong understanding of trouble shooting

Great attention to detail

Work well in a team

Good written and spoken English

Strong communication skills

Good computer literacy

You must apply before June 2 to be considered.

Candidates must be able to work in the UK and be at least 16 years of age.

You can apply here: