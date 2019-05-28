Football

The dreadful spectre of match-fixing looks to have reared its ugly head once again with news emerging from Spain that several players and executives have been arrested.

According to police sources, multiple arrests have been made under suspicion of match-fixing.

These include former Real Madrid player Raúl Bravo, alleged ringleader of the organization; Borja Fernández from Real Valladolid; Carlos Aranda, who plied his trade for several First Division teams  and Íñigo López Montaña.

Samuel Saiz Alonso on loan at Getafe from English side Leeds is also amongst those who have been detained.

On top of that Agustín Lasaosa, president of Sociedad Deportiva Huesca, and Juan Carlos Galindo Lanuza, head of the medical services at the same club, have also been arrested.

Very little is currently known about the extent of the saga but the fact that so many arrests have been made simultaneously is alarming.

The news is set to rock both Spanish and European football and it could be that more names emerge in the coming hours and days.

One can only hope that the names mentioned above are the only parties involved but they may not be the case.

According to Spanish sources, the operation is currently 'ongoing' which could easily mean that more arrests are planned.

This could prove to be a dark week for Spanish and world football.

There will be more to follow as this story develops.

