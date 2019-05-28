WWE

Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio will relinquish the United States Championship on Raw next week due to injury

The feud between Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe has rumbled on since before WrestleMania 35, but it looks like that may have to be put on the back-burner for a short while.

In a very quick 'Mania match, Joe disposed of former WWE Champion Mysterio in just one minute, simply paying the price for officials having to cut the time off one match to make the event shorter.

That would not be the end of this particular feud though, as Mysterio got a rematch for the United States Championship at Money In The Bank last Sunday.

The match ended very prematurely though when Joe suffered a broken nose early on.

Dripping with blood, officials reportedly called an audible and after just three minutes, Mysterio pinned Joe to become U.S. Champion for the first time, even though Joe's left shoulder wasn't down on the mat.

A brutal post-match beatdown of Mysterio followed, but it wouldn't just be Joe who came out of the bout legitimately injured.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Mysterio revealed that he'd suffered a partially separated AC joint which he was undergoing non-surgical treatment for.

But it doesn't look like it's done the short-term job he was looking for.

Rey Mysterio was brutally beaten down after his Money In The Bank match with Samoa Joe

A 'State of the United States Championship' address was planned for this weeks edition of Raw, and it was announced by Michael Cole on commentary what Mysterio was going to do the following week.

The Master of the 619 will be relinquishing his newly-won title as it looks like his shoulder will take longer to heal than first thought.

There's a chance it could fit into a storyline with Samoa Joe in which he could challenge for it when he returns, as it's been heavily hinted that his son Dominick may get physical after provocation from the Samoan Submission Machine.

At the age of 44, Mysterio has been moving better in his current stint with WWE than he has for the last 10 years, and whilst this set-back isn't ideal, you'd imagine he's going to come back stronger than ever.

