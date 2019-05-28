Anthony Joshua is relishing defending his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz Jr, having thrived from undertaking the final month of training in Miami.

Previously, the 29-year-old had consistently remained in the UK, where he has always fought, but on the occasion of his US debut, his approach has changed.

That he developed his own purpose-made gym instead of using one of those that already exists also suggests that he is likely to do so again in future, similarly to a peak David Haye.

Joshua also revealed the many mental benefits involved after the frustration that came with the withdrawal of Jarrell Miller.

Furthermore, his rival Deontay Wilder last week stopped Dominic Breazeale inside a round, after Joshua had required seven, to potentially increase the pressure on him.

The Olympic gold medallist said: “I can see why people go away for training camps, because you do need to have a solitary mind.

“I’ve a social mindset, so it’s good. The system I’ve used over the last nine years, I’m not complaining about, but it’s been different, it’s been good. It’s something we can definitely implement more in future training camps.

“The sun, the vitamin D, (in Miami) is good for me. The focus is good, and maybe fighting away from home gives you that world championship mindset, like I’m fulfilling destiny.

“This is a step up for me. It’s a new experience; travelling, new time zone, setting up a training camp away from home. All of that stuff is really important.”

Saturday’s fight at Madison Square Garden also represents Joshua’s first opportunity to make a true statement in the US market, which remains boxing’s most influential.

He added: “There’s been a lot of interest around this fight, after the Jarrell Miller situation, the Wilder situation.

“It’s my time to shine now. It’s really, really good.”

Joshua didn't stop there, however, as he sent yet another emphatic message to Ruiz ahead of Saturday's showdown.

"If Ruiz wants to go down that route of talking sh** too, then I’m gonna want to break his jaw and hurt him really bad.

“But if he wants a good boxing match and he gets hit with a shot he didn’t see, and we shake hands after, then it’s best not to say anything.”