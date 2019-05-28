There’s a good reason the Bundesliga is widely considered among the most thrilling competitions on offer.

The German top-flight suits players who excel in just about any facet of the game, whether tactically, technically or physically.

Those who fit the description of the lattermost category are especially prevalent right now, such is the frantic pace of modern football.

Raw speed can leave even the smartest of defenders scrambling to recover, which is perhaps why the Bundesliga is littered with frighteningly quick individuals.

Here, though, we look at the most rapid of the lot in our fastest XI of current Bundesliga stars.

GK | Robin Zentner

Zentner is handed his place due to being the fastest Bundesliga goalkeeper in FIFA 19, boasting sprint speed and acceleration stats of 65 apiece.

RB | Achraf Hakimi

Few wingers would fancy their chances in a footrace against Hakimi, who sprinted at 35.1 km/h to set the highest speed on record in the Bundesliga this season.

CB | Manuel Akanji

Akanji is said to be only ‘narrowly slower' than his Borussia Dortmund teammate, which perhaps means his FIFA 19 ratings of 76 acceleration and 84 sprint speed are a tad less than he deserves.

CB | Dayot Upamecano

Once clocked running at 34.27 km/h, Upamecano is comfortably one of the fastest defenders in the country.

LB | Nico Schulz

No Bundesliga defender has managed to beat the 35.11 km/h sprint Schulz produced during the 2016-17 season.

RM | Karim Bellarabi

The quickest man in this team going by recorded top speeds, Bellarabi once topped out at a blistering 35.27 km/h three campaigns back.

CM | Konrad Laimer

Laimer has posted the third-fastest top speed this current Bundesliga season, reaching 34.99 km/h.

CM | Kai Havertz

Rather surprisingly, Havertz’s best effort on record - 35.02 km/h - grants him second place in the Bundesliga leaderboard of top speeds for this campaign.

LM | Kingsley Coman

Although Coman’s highest registered speed of 34.97 km/h is still enviably rapid, it doesn’t quite live up to his pace rating of 94 on FIFA 19.

ST | Timo Werner

Having achieved a max speed of 35.02 km/h in the Bundesliga, Werner has to be one of the last strikers any defender would want to let run in behind them.

ST | Ihlas Bebou

Bebou might be one of the lesser known members of this XI, but, being capable of sprinting at 35.25 km/h, he’s certainly amongst the fastest.

The Bundesliga has always attracted individuals with a penchant for direct, exciting, attacking football.

But this cohort of speedsters is only enough to rank the German top-flight fourth in our fastest XIs across Europe’s five major leagues.

Here are our rankings so far:

4. Bundesliga

5. Serie A