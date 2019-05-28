Yesterday, GiveMeSport questioned whether or not Vince McMahon would try something different in an attempt to capture positive attention following the events of this past weekend.

With Double Or Nothing still fresh in people's minds, Vinny Mac wouldn't want all the attention being on his new competition, would he?

Well he didn't do a lot to draw all the eyes back on his own product.

All Elite Wrestling really captured the imagination of wrestling fans around the globe, and with the introduction of Jon Moxley at the end of Double Or Nothing, sent out a real statement of intent.

As Moxley stated in his first AEW promo, it's about time the wrestling industry 'got a facelift', and with new competition you'd like to think WWE would up their game in terms of creativity.

What NOT to do though is not have a match at all in the first 50 minutes of your flagship weekly show.

That's exactly what happened last night as Brock Lesnar first came out to confront both Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins, then Dolph Ziggler attacked Kingston before brawling with Xavier Woods.

There was then another commercial before Shane McMahon challenged 'any Samoan' to compete against him, and we finally got the first match of the night after 50 long minutes (not before another commercial) where Shane-o-Mac faced Lance Anoa'i, cousin of Roman Reigns.

The other four matches on the show saw Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross team up to beat The IIconics, Ricochet get his victory back over Cesaro after his defeat last week, Baron Corbin win a Fatal Four-Way match to become number-one contender to Seth Rollins, and Rollins himself defeat Sami Zayn in the main event.

Despite all that, we got more promos and commercials than actual in-ring action, and the promos themselves didn't tell the fans much.

Perhaps most telling about the whole show were the loud 'AEW' and 'This is boring' chants throughout the night.

The biggest talking point of the whole show was Sami Zayn giving AEW a shout-out during his 'electric chair' segment, a moment that saw search activity for the promotion spike.

A pretty weird move to give your new competition attention on your biggest weekly show, but maybe Vince McMahon is a secret genius.

Of course though we got some entertaining moments - Brock Lesnar's boom box antics were found hilarious by most, but it didn't overshadow the negative moments and the lack of excitement, and fans online dubbed the show 'terrible'.

Vince McMahon will now need to come up with a miracle to deflect the AEW chants from continuing in the coming weeks, and allowing Zayn to mention them will probably only make the shouts come in longer and louder forms.

Make no mistake about it though, a new wrestling war could be about to begin.