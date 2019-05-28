Football

Cristiano Ronaldo performs 'siiiu' celebration with opponent during charity match

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus would have been hoping to be preparing for the Champions League final in Madrid this week.

Instead, Ronaldo was participating in a charity match at the weekend which took place at the Allianz Arena.

The Portuguese superstar joined football legends such as Francesco Totti, Pavel Nedved, Andrea Pirlo and Gianluigi Buffon.

The 'Partita Del Cuore' - 'match of the heart' - was held at Juventus' home ground in support of the Piedmontese Foundation for Cancer Research and for the Telethon Foundation.

But in typical Cristiano Ronaldo style, he played to win.

He was seen attempting an outrageous overhead kick - similar to the one he produced in the Champions League semi-final victory for Real Madrid against Juventus back in April 2018.

Except this time, it didn’t find the back of the net.

But, of course, Ronaldo did get himself on the scoresheet.

He ran past several opponents and slotted home to the delight of the fans.

It was also to the delight of one opponent.

After performing his first ‘Siiiiiu’ celebration, he was greeted by one of the players he had just dribbled past.

And together they performed a second ‘Siiiiiu.’

A brilliant moment.

The defender in question was actually Paolo Belli, an Italian singer and presenter.

While Ronaldo was busy participating in a charity event, his former president at Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, was singing his praises. 

“Cristiano was an exemplary professional who never caused problems," Perez told Onda Cero.

"He’s the greatest player I ever signed and my relationship with him was always excellent, both as a player and a man. We didn’t have any problems regarding money."

