Liverpool have received a massive boost ahead of the Champions League final.

Roberto Firmino has missed Liverpool's last three games through injury.

Liverpool were sweating on his fitness going into the final in Madrid but Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his press conference earlier on Tuesday that he will be available for Saturday's game.

“Bobby trained, was part of training last week and looked really good, everything was fine," he said, per Liverpoolfc.com.

"Then we took him out again. He will be in training from tomorrow on again.

“All that we saw so far looked really good and he will be fine, I’m pretty sure.”

Fans will understandably be relieved by the news.

Firmino has shown his importance to the side in the past few seasons.

Liverpool fans decided to show their admiration for their number nine by coming up with a song dedicated to him earlier this year.

And while on his way to Madrid, one Liverpool fan managed to get on the tannoy at the airport and speak the lyrics.

"Ladies and Gentleman, may I have your attention please," he began.

"There’s something that the Kop want you to know, the best in the world his name is Bobby Firmino."

Watch it below:

He didn't finish the song but still a brilliant effort.

While there was good news for Liverpool fans regarding Firmino on Tuesday, Klopp gave some bad news about Naby Keita.

Like Firmino, the Guinean international missed the end of the season through injury but has been ruled out of the final.

“[There is] no chance for Naby,” Klopp said about Keita's chances of playing in the final. “He is really progressing well, we will see how it will work out for him for the Africa Cup of Nations. We don’t know that yet.”