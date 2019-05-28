Arsenal vs Chelsea: Likely goalscorers in the Europa League final

Football

There will be no shortage of attacking talent on the pitch in Baku on Wednesday night, and in their two league meetings this year, Arsenal and Chelsea combined for seven goals.

The north London side having the edge, 4-3, but interestingly, there has been a different name the scoresheet each time with seven individual goal scorers.

Both sides have also been prolific in the Europa League as Chelsea compiled 32 goals in 14 matches, averaging 2.2 goals per match, while their rivals netted 28 times at an average of exactly two goals per match.


Arsenal have been strong defensively in the tournament amassing nine clean sheets, but even they have shipped goals in the knock-out stages, especially away from home too.

Valencia found the net in both legs of the semi-final, and the Gunners conceded in every knock-out away day except one.

Chelsea have similarly looked shaky defensively, conceding goals in each of their last three Europa league matches, the Blues had to score four to confirm quarter-final progress against lowly Slavia Prague, who found the net three times at Stamford Bridge.

This game certainly has the potential for goals and GIVEMEBET looks at the final’s likely goal scorers.

  • Arsenal have notched 17 goals in the knock-out stages of the Europa League so far with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang top-scoring with six, Alexandre Lacazette has four and the next highest contribution is from own goals with two. The top two strikers have scored the last eight goals for the Gunners in the competition with four apiece. Aubameyang to score first is 15/4, while Lacazette to score anytime is 27/20.

