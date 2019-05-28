Football

Rashford and Lingard.

Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard post cryptic 0.012% image on their Instagram story

Manchester United fans had the opportunity to forget all about their underwhelming season at the weekend.

Old Trafford hosted a Treble 99 reunion match with the entire United and Bayern Munich squads from the 1999 Champions League final having a rematch.

Twenty years ago, late goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turned the match around and helped United go on to win an incredible treble.

But the Red Devils are a long way away from seeing their current side pull off an achievement like that.

A couple of members from their current squad were actually in attendance on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard acted as pundits as the 1999 United side ran out 5-0 winners.

But the pair were criticised for how they looked on the touchline in their suits, white trainers and Lingard sporting a pair of fashionable glasses.

p1dbv74uh21c1h1qbm1kgjm0tctdf.jpg

And in the 48 hours since, the pair have both posted the same cryptic message on their Instagram story.

With a black background, they posted 0.012%.

p1dbv75na0e8j1ov414gbon41stdh.jpg

It got United fans wondering what on earth that percentage means.

And it’s fair they came up with some pretty hilarious suggestions on a Reddit thread.

“Probability of Rashford hitting the target from a free-kick,” wrote one fan.

Another added: “The amount of effort they put in this season.”

Alexis Sanchez even got brought into it with another supporter writing: “The amount of talent that Sanchez has left.”

Ashley Young wasn’t safe either with a rather harsh comment reading: “The percentage number of how many of Young crosses actually made it into the box last season?”

One simply added: “Our chances to win the league.”

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-CARDIFF

However, some think they know the real reason.

According to a Business Insider article, the chances of a player making the Premier League is just 0.012%.

"The most damning statistic of all is only 180 of the 1.5 million players who are playing organised youth football in England at any one time will make it as a Premier League pro," it says.

"That's a success rate of 0.012%. Pretty much the sort of chances of you being hit by a meteorite on your way home."

Could that be what Lingard and Rashford are referring to? If so, why?

