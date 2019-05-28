AJ Styles seems to have some nagging issues that are going to keep him out of the ring for a shirt while.

The Phenomenal One hasn't stepped inside the ring since his loss to Seth Rollins at Money In The Bank nine days ago, whether that be on Raw, SmackDown or at a live event.

An angle was shot backstage before last nights Raw where Styles was taken out by Baron Corbin and was rendered unable to compete in the scheduled Fatal Four-Way to determine the new number-one contender to Rollins' Universal Championship.

Whilst PW Insider reported that Styles wasn't at Raw, some investigative digging seems to show a picture of Charly Caruso wearing the same dress yesterday on ESPN that she interviewed Styles in on Raw.

That would suggest he was there all along, and to complicate matters even more, he jumped on a gaming stream shortly after Raw went off the air in either a hotel room or his own home, but we can't be certain of which.

The most important point though is that Styles detailed the legitimate injury that he's suffering from, and it's not the back injury that he claimed to have in his Raw segment.

"I've got something going on with my AC joint," Styles told viewers of his stream, per Fightful.

"It's rubbing up against bone and we thought I had a fracture. It may not be the case, which is a good thing.

"It may require a shot to keep the swelling down. It's not a major injury. It's just wear and tear.

"Hopefully, it doesn't keep me out for very long. I can't stand being out but I haven't had rest in a long time. So I'm going to take time to rest my body so I can be back.

"WWE has made sure we've dealt with this injury properly. Trust me, I want to be back. I want to earn my money."

It sounds quite familiar to the injury Rey Mysterio has suffered, but Rey's AC joint has actually partially separated, whereas AJ's doesn't seem as serious.

Styles is still advertised for Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7, but with that being less than two weeks away, it's unlikely that he will actually be there.

Following that date, the next event that Styles is advertised for is a WWE Live show on June 27, so that will seemingly give him a full month to rest up at home and spend time with family.