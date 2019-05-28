Tommy Fury is getting ready to appear on ITV’s hit show Love Island this summer - swapping the ring for the villa.

He is best known as the brother of undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, and he's no doubt going to be very entertaining to watch, especially if he's anything like his sibling.

However, Tommy is clearly wanting to escape his brother's shadow, and after it was confirmed he was entering the villa, he said: “I’m my own man and I’ve said it throughout my whole boxing career.

“I don’t want to be labelled as his little brother, I’m my own man and I’m doing the best that I can do in life and that’s all I’m setting out to achieve.”

Like Fury, Tommy is also a boxer and is making steady steps in the sporting world in the light heavyweight division.

His current record includes two bouts and two victories, one coming by way of knockout.

The 20-year-old began his career against Jevgenijs Andrejevs, who he defeated via a points decision back in December 2018 inside the Manchester Arena.

In his most recent fight, he recorded a KO victory against Callum Ide in Leicester in March.

ITV have already quizzed the undefeated boxer what his most disastrous dating experience was, to which he said: “Where do I start?!

“About a year and a half ago I was texting this girl for about a week.

“She came across really nice on text, everything you’d look for and then I met her in person and she did not say one word!”

Before Love Island, Tommy said girls are always approaching him on Instagram (@tommytntfury), where he currently has nearly 70,000 followers.

“A lot of girls try to reach me through Instagram but I’m a real-life guy.

“I’m not interested in phones or FaceTime, I like the real thing, you can never gauge someone over the phone.”

When asked what his perfect girl looked like, the boxer said: “Blonde hair, blue eyes, good tan, gym girl…”

The popular reality show returns to ITV this summer on Monday, June 3.