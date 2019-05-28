England’s most famous football anthem, ‘Three Lions’, has been rewritten ahead of the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The song that carried England’s men to within minutes of the 2018 World Cup final will now be used to drive England’s ladies on when they take to the turf in France next month.

‘The Three Lionesses’ has been rewritten as part of a Lucozade campaign in the build-up to the showpiece event and has the full backing of the original performers.

Comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner who performed the 1996 original with Lightning Seeds’ Ian Broudie have given their full support to the remake.

While the old version highlights all the heartache caused by England’s failure to win a trophy since the famous 1966 World Cup, the new version tackles gender stereotypes and sexist attitudes surrounding female football.

Some of the changes include replacing the line; “That England’s going to throw it away, gonna blow it away” with “That we don’t have the skill in their eyes, well we’re tired of the lies”.

“So many jokes so many sneers, but all those oh-so-nears, wear you down through the years” has also been changed to “So many jokes, so many sneers, all those ‘well done, girls’, wear you down through the years”.

Finally, some of the famous names included in the male version such as Bobby Moore, Gary Lineker, Bobby Charlton and Nobby Stiles have been replaced with Jade Moore, Nikita Paris, Steph Houghton and Jordan Nobbs.

You can see the brilliant rendition in the video below:

Fantastic.

England will take on Scotland in their opening game before massive clashes with Argentina and Japan.

Hopefully, the new version of this famous anthem can carry them all the way to glory.

Go on ladies - it’s coming home.