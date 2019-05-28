Rafael Nadal beat Yannick Hanfmann at Roland Garros on Monday, extending his French Open record to a remarkable 87-2.

Nadal eased to a 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 win in an hour and 57 minutes, and now, his opponent has revealed what it's really like to face the 'King of Clay'.

It was a good effort from Hanfmann, who hit 20 winners, and was a bit closer to his opponent than the scoreline suggests, but overall, Nadal was the clear winner, as expected.

A comfortable victory for Nadal then, but an experience Hanfmann won’t forget.

He said of his experience after the game: “After the first two sets, you’re thinking like, 'damn this is rough.'

“You just feel like, ‘OK, here I played a great shot,’ but then there’s a great answer from him.”

Nadal is known for the incredible spin he generates on the ball, that being one of his greatest weapons, and Hanfmann certainly experienced it throughout the three-set match.

“That was kind of cool, it just comes off the ground really fast and high, fast high balls.

“You think you’re set up for it, with the backhand or forehand or whatever, but then you’re still on the back foot and maybe mishit it a little because it’s very spinny.”

Nadal was happy with his performance against Hanfmann, and said: "It was a first round, and I did a lot of things well. Not many mistakes. Being very solid all the time.

"Of course it is the beginning and the first round is more about talking about what I have to do better. What I did very well today is just about the general feeling, and the general feeling has been positive this afternoon."

Nadal will now face another German qualifier Yannick Maden, who defeated Belgian Kimmer Coppejans.

Many fans of the sport believe that Nadal will meet Novak Djokovic in the final, who had an equally convincing performance during his first round.