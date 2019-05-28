All of Europe's top five football leagues have now come to an end for another season.

Manchester City, Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain all retained their titles, with City and Bayern having to wait until the final day to reseal their crowns.

There were also a few surprises scattered around the quintet of leagues, with the likes of Atalanta and Lille making it into the Champions League.

A number of players also enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2018/19. Borussia Dortmund's teenage star Jadon Sancho rose from a relatively unknown entity to one of Europe's most wanted players.

But he wasn't the only teenager to make some serious strides throughout the season and here is the highest rated XI made up solely of players under 20, using WhoScored.

We made sure to include players who played 10 times or more in their respective leagues and have used the very modern 3-4-2-1 formation.

GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan (6.85)

So it turns out there are literally no goalkeepers that are currently teenagers to have played a game in Europe's top five leagues in 2018/19.

As such, we've had to include Donnarumma, who only turned 20 back on February 25. Please forgive us...

CB - Ozan Kabak, Stuttgart (6.95)

Stuttgart's season was pretty much a disaster as they were relegated from the Bundesliga, but Kabak was at least one shining light after he was snapped up from Galatasaray in January.

The 19-year-old Turkish defender turned in some impressive performances in the latter stages of the season and also scored three goals in his 15 appearances in the German top-flight.

CB - Dan-Axel Zagadou, Borussia Dortmund (6.92)

Dortmund love giving game time to youngsters and Zagadou came on in leaps and bounds in 2018/19.

The Frenchman made 17 Bundesliga appearances in total and even scored two goals. Lucien Favre's side have a real gem on their hands in the 19-year-old.

CB - William Saliba, Saint-Etienne (6.91)

The 18-year-old Frenchman was brought into the side in the final few months of the season and really thrived.

In his 16 Ligue 1 appearances, Saint-Etienne kept eight clean sheets as they finished in fourth ahead of Marseille.

RM - Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund (7.52)

The highest rated of all the teenage stars, Sancho's season in the Bundesliga was simply remarkable.

In his 34 league appearances, he scored 12 goals and assisted 14 more - not to mention he's also a regular in Gareth Southgate's England squads.

CM - Aurelien Tchouameni, Bordeaux (6.73)

Finding central midfielders wasn't easy and Tchouameni just squeezed in after making 10 appearances in Ligue 1.

it would have been a lot more, but the defensive midfielder actually broke his leg in training back in March. But he's certainly a name to look out for in the future.

CM - Hamed Junior Traore, Empoli (6.67)

A name few will have heard of, but Traore certainly made a name for himself in Serie A - despite Empoli being relegated.

The Ivorian midfielder scored twice and assisted two more in 32 appearances and is already close to a summer move to Fiorentina.

LM - Dwight McNeil, Burnley (7.03)

Vinicius Junior? Forget about it. Burnley's 19-year-old rising star was the highest rated left winger aged below 20 for 2018/19.

McNeil scored three goals and provided five more for his teammates in his 21 appearances and looks set to be a Premier League regular for the foreseeable future.

CAM - Kai Havertz, Bayer Leverkusen (7.25)

If you don't know about Havertz, then you really need to brush up. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is taking the German game by the scruff of the neck - just like Sancho.

The German international scored 17 goals in 34 appearances and if he moves on from Leverkusen, he is going to command one of the biggest transfer fees ever seen.

CAM - Nicolo Zaniolo, AS Roma (6.70)

The future of the Italian national team rests on Zaniolo's shoulders, the most exciting prospect to come from the country in quite some time.

He managed four goals and two assists in his breakthrough season and is already being linked with Europe's elite. The 19-year-old is going all the way to the very top.

ST - Rafael Leao, Lille (6.73)

While a lot of Lille's brilliance in 2018/19 has been fairly attributed to the brilliant Nicolas Pepe, Leao has certainly made a name for himself.

The Portuguese sensation scored eight goals in Ligue 1 in 24 appearances, of which only 16 of those were starts. Not bad, not bad at all.