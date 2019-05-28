Barcelona's transfer window has taken a few twists and turns in recent days.

It is now being reported that the club are close to abandoning their pursuits of Matthijs de Ligt and Antoine Griezmann, which we reported on HERE.

There were also rumblings yesterday evening that Ousmane Dembele will be transfer listed by the club due to his poor attitude and injury record.

And those rumours have just been taken up a notch, because Gerard Romero is reporting that Barcelona and PSG are now in talks about Dembele.

Not that big? Well, the other part of the story is that the two European giants are discussing the potential return of Neymar to Barcelona.

While Neymar has scored plenty of goals and won two consecutive Ligue 1 titles in Paris, he simply hasn't taken his game to the next level like many thought he would.

He left Barca to escape Lionel Messi's shadow, but the truth is that he would improve even more under the guidance of the Argentine.

A deal of this complexity is unlikely to be completed anytime soon, especially with Neymar playing in this summer's Copa America.

But given the constant rumours of the Brazilian leaving Paris, this move certainly doesn't seem impossible.

As for Dembele, a return to France and a chance to link up with international colleague Kylian Mbappe could be just what he needs.

Provided Mbappe doesn't also leave PSG...