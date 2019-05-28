Maurizio Sarri’s first season as Chelsea manager has certainly been eventful.

The Italian coach, who arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer following a three-year spell with Napoli, has been under-fire from large sections of the Chelsea fans pretty much all season.

Sarri has failed to endear himself to the Blues supporters and few of them would be overly upset if reports are true that he’s set to become Juventus’ new boss this summer.

However, the 60-year-old tactician could win the Europa League for Chelsea in what is potentially his final game in charge of the club on Wednesday night.

His players take on Arsenal in Baku, aiming to end the 2018/19 campaign on a high.

They were involved in an open training session on Tuesday evening but chaotic scenes ended up marring it.

Shortly after a heated coming together between Gonzalo Higuain and David Luiz, Sarri was seen marching off the training ground, angrily throwing his hat away.

He then retrieved the hat before throwing it to the ground for a second time and then kicking it up in the air.

Watch the incident here...

It’s currently unclear whether it was the clash between Higuain and Luiz that sparked Sarri’s meltdown - or something else - but such a public display of emotion from the coach isn’t a great look ahead of the club’s biggest game of the season.

“He’s a little bit too emotional,” former Arsenal defender Martin Keown said inside the BT Sport studio. “I know he’s disappointed with his players - he’s thinking ‘why aren’t they all getting on together? - he either loves [the players] or hates them.

“He has to be middle ground as the manager. It’s going to take him to an early grave if he’s going to continue in that job.”

From the same training session, we also saw N’Golo Kante in deep discussions with the Chelsea doctor after leaving training halfway through the session.

Add all of these incidents together and it’s hardly been ideal preparation for Chelsea, just 24 hours away from the final.